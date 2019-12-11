090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No. 19-57568 APN: 044-653-022-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/23/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MARIA DE JESUS MACIEL, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/3/2016, as Instrument No. 2016010527, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale:1/2/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $162,356.40 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2328 CEDRO AVENUE IMPERIAL, CA 92251 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 044-653-022-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkauction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-57568. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 11/21/2019 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com ________________________ Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 will be held with respect to the proposed issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority (the "Authority") of its revenue bonds in one or more series in an amount not to exceed $16,000,000, including but not limited to revenue bonds issued as part of a plan to finance the facilities described herein (the "Bonds"). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to: (1) finance the acquisition, construction, improvement and equipping of a 48-unit rental housing facility for low-income households, to be located in the Heber community of Imperial County (the "County") at 1091 Pitzer Road; and (2) pay certain expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. The facilities are to be owned and operated CRP Heber Del Sol Family Apartments LP, a limited partnership, or another entity to be created by CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development (the "Sponsor"), or by an affiliate of the Sponsor (such limited partnership or other entity being referred to herein as the "Borrower"). The Bonds and the obligation to pay principal thereof and interest thereon and any redemption premium with respect thereto do not constitute indebtedness or an obligation of the County, the Authority, the State of California or any political subdivision thereof, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation, or a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of any of them. The Bonds shall be a limited obligation of the Authority, payable solely from certain revenues duly pledged therefor and generally representing amounts paid by the Borrower. The hearing will commence at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, and will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 40 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243-2839. Interested persons wishing to express their views on the issuance of the Bonds or on the nature and location of the facilities proposed to be financed may attend the public hearing or, prior to the time of the hearing, submit written comments. Additional information concerning the above matter may be obtained from, and written comments should be addressed to, Clerk of the Board, 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243-2839.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 will be held with respect to the proposed issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority (the "Authority") of its revenue bonds in one or more series in an amount not to exceed $25,000,000, including but not limited to revenue bonds issued as part of a plan to finance the facilities described herein (the "Bonds"). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to: (1) finance the acquisition, construction, improvement and equipping of a 66-unit rental housing facility for low-income households, to be located in the City of Imperial (the "City"), in Imperial County, California (the "County"), at 605 West Worthington Road; and (2) pay certain expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. The facilities are to be owned and operated CRP Worthington La Luna Family Apartments LP, a limited partnership, or another entity to be created by CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development (the "Sponsor"), or by an affiliate of the Sponsor (such limited partnership or other entity being referred to herein as the "Borrower"). The Bonds and the obligation to pay principal thereof and interest thereon and any redemption premium with respect thereto do not constitute indebtedness or an obligation of the City, the County, the Authority, the State of California or any political subdivision thereof, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation, or a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of any of them. The Bonds shall be a limited obligation of the Authority, payable solely from certain revenues duly pledged therefor and generally representing amounts paid by the Borrower. The hearing will commence at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, and will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 40 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243-2839. Interested persons wishing to express their views on the issuance of the Bonds or on the nature and location of the facilities proposed to be financed may attend the public hearing or, prior to the time of the hearing, submit written comments. Additional information concerning the above matter may be obtained from, and written comments should be addressed to, Clerk of the Board, 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243-2839.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

