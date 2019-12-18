090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after December 20, 2019, at 9:00am on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at 121 Hacienda Dr, Calexico, Ca 92231 Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Hilda Rivas E57 Hilda Rivas B39 Javier Coronado A43 Jose Guzman M03 Juaquin Gonzales E29 Martha Gomez A64 Bianca Gastelum A46 Griselda Espinoza D89 Elizabeth Rodriguez C48 Eduardo Muniz D30 Samuel Carrillo A62 Manuel Salazar E136 Rodrigo Lerma E42 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L346 D16,18
Rove Engineering is seeking qualified DBE's for the Access Improvements to the Imperial Valley Desert Museum along Imperial Highway from Interstate 8 to State Route 98 in Imperial County. The project owner is Imperial County Public Works and plans and specifications are available on the Imperial County Website or can be sent on request. Rove Engineering is looking for subcontractors and suppliers for: Cold Planing Traffic Control Trucking Striping and Pavement Marking Asphalt Concrete supply and placement Paint Binder Survey The primary scope of the project is to mill and replace approximately 2,100 tons of asphalt, shoulder backing, and paint striping. Additional work includes traffic control, survey, monument preservation, erosion control, digouts and ribbon gutter. The bid date is January 10, 2020 at 2:30 PM. If interested, please contact Steven Eugenio at (760) 790-7705 or roveengineering@outlook.com. L358 D18,20,23,26
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
