ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001162
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Maria Concepcion R. Martinez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Maria Concepcion R. Martinez Proposed Name Maria Concepcion Martinez Ruiz
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING February 14, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 01-09-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L404 J22,29,F5,12
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: SCHAFFNER DAIRY, INC., a California corporation, and ROGER WEIGEL
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: MICHAEL THOMAS MALANE, dba MOOLANE RANCH _______________
_______________________________________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
CASE NUMBER: ECU000793
The name and address of the court is: El Centro Courthouse, 939 West Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Sanjay Bhandari, 655 West Broadway, Suite 1600, San Diego, CA 92101; 619-269-0400 DATE: 12/04/2019 Maria Rhinehart Clerk, by K. Romero Deputy L429 J29,F5,12,19
