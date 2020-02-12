090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001162
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Maria Concepcion R. Martinez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Maria Concepcion R. Martinez Proposed Name Maria Concepcion Martinez Ruiz
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING February 14, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 01-09-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: SCHAFFNER DAIRY, INC., a California corporation, and ROGER WEIGEL
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: MICHAEL THOMAS MALANE, dba MOOLANE RANCH _______________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
CASE NUMBER: ECU000793
The name and address of the court is: El Centro Courthouse, 939 West Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Sanjay Bhandari, 655 West Broadway, Suite 1600, San Diego, CA 92101; 619-269-0400 DATE: 12/04/2019 Maria Rhinehart Clerk, by K. Romero Deputy L429 J29,F5,12,19
CITY OF CALEXICO INVITATION FOR BIDS Adrian C. Cordova Baseball Fields Fencing Project No. 2020-200
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of Calexico is inviting bids for Adrian C. Cordova Baseball Fields Fencing Project No. 2020-200. 2. SCOPE OF WORK The work shall include furnishing and installing but not limited to, the following: Installation of three (3) Baseball field fencing. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE To be completed within 90 calendar days from date of contract award. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSAL will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late, fax or emailed BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids will be presented to the City Council at their meeting of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. Copies of specifications may be obtained at the Office of the Public Works Department, at 549 Pierce Avenue, Calexico, California 92231 or by visiting our City's website at www.calexico.ca.gov. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Department. Each bid must be accompanied by a guarantee of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid. Such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter into the contract. All guarantees are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Noncollusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items and total contract price must be written in words and figures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. On page 57, Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. Prevailing Wage Rates: In accordance with the provision of Section 1770 to 1781 of the Labor Code as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council of the City of Calexico has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, P.O. Box 603, San Francisco, California 94101 (415) 737-2794 or http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Department estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub-contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. David B. Dale, City Manager City of Calexico, California L450 F12
