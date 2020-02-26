090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Guzman CASE NUMBER EPR000591
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Guzman A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Maria Teresa Venegas in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Maria Teresa Venegas be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on March 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jahzeel Osejo 17897 MacArthur Blvd. #205 Irvine, CA 92614 949-955-2445 L442 F23,26,M1
CITY OF CALEXICO INVITATION FOR BIDS SEWER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT ON DESIGNATED STREETS
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of Calexico is inviting bids for the Sewer Main Replacement Project on Designated Streets. 2. SCOPE OF WORK The work shall include sewer bypass pumping, replacing/rehabilitating sewer manholes, replacement of existing 8" gravity pipelines, and installing and connecting each existing sewer service laterals along the new pipeline alignment. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE To be completed within 120 calendar days from date of contract award. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSAL will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 2:00 pm on Thursday March 26, 2020, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late, fax or emailed BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids will be presented to the City Council at their meeting on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. Copies of plans and specifications may be obtained at the Public Works Department at 549 Pierce Avenue, Calexico, California, for a non-refundable fee of $25.00. A charge of $20 .00 extra shall apply if the documents are to be mailed. Checks are to be made payable to the City of Calexico. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Director/City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a guarantee of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid Such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter into the contract. All guarantees are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Noncollusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s) the unit price items and total contract price must be written in words and figures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. On page 64, Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. Prevailing Wage Rates: In accordance with the provision of Section 1770 to 1781 of the Labor Code as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council of the City of Calexico has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, P.O. Box 603, San Francisco, California 94101 (415} 737-2794 or http://www .dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Director/City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub-contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. David Dale, City Manager City of Calexico L482 F26
