ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001133
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Blanca Estella Valenzuela filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Blanca Estella Valenzuela Proposed Name Blanca Estella Ramirez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING January 27, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 12-18-2019
Brook L. Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: AVISO al DEMANDADO: Sun West Logistics, Inc.; Alma Bernice Hernandez; and DOES 1 through 25, inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Insurance Company of the West. _______________
_______________________________________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Calfiornia (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte la podia quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requsitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediantamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requistos para otener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales in fines de lucro. Puede encotnrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costs exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): ECU000764
The name and address of the court is: Superior Court of California, Imperial County 1625 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel B. McCarthy (SBN 109582); 15025 Innovation Drive, San Diego, CA 92128; (858) 350-2664 DATE: 02/13/2019 (Fecha) Interin Maria Rhinehart, Clerk (Secretario), by R. Marquez, Deputy (Adjunto)
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No.: 19-2755 Loan No.: *******647 APN: 008-662-004-000 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/5/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RAUL PADRON JR, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 1/12/2018 as Instrument No. 2018000534 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 2/7/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Main entrance Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $87,899.30 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1365 CARPENTERIA AVENUE THERMAL California 92274 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 793-6107 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-2755. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/30/2019 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (800) 793-6107 Briana Young, Trustee Sale Officer
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001162
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Maria Concepcion R. Martinez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Maria Concepcion R. Martinez Proposed Name Maria Concepcion Martinez Ruiz
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING February 14, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 01-09-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court

Notice of Sale of Property Abandoned Property
NOTICE IS HEREBY THAT PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 21700-21716 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC, SECTION 535 OF THE PENAL CODE AND PROVISIONS OF THE CIVIL CODE, STORWISE SELF STORAGE EL CENTRO 502 W. ROSS AVE. EL CENTRO CA/STORWISE SELF STORAGE IMPERIAL 320 W. ATEN RD. IMPERIAL CA: 31225 LA BAYA DR. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA. 91362 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WILL SELL BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON THE FOLLOWING UNITS. AUCTION TO BE CONDUCTED THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES StorageTreasures.com with bids opening on or after 9:00 a.m., January 31, 2020 and closing on or after 10:00 February 7, 2020.
The Following Units# Adrianna Campos F154 Gustavo Garcia I278 Javier Rodriguez I271 Brandon Salazar H255 Silvia M. Martinez E04&E06- Imperial Luis A. Lopez E50-Imperial Martin Vargas C05-Imperial
Purchases must be paid in cash at the time of sale. All purchased items are sold as is and must be removed at the time of sale. Storwise Self Storage reserves the right to retract Bids. Sale is subject to adjournment.
Central Union High School District REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL RFP # 2020-01
Notice is hereby given that the Central Union High School District ("District") is seeking Requests for Proposals (RFP) from qualified firms to submit proposals to provide: LINEN SERVICES FOR SCHOOL SITE OFFICES, FOOD SERVICES DEPARTMENT, MAINTENANE/TRANSPORTATION/SHOP DEPARTMENTS AND DISTRICT OFFICE
The RFP sets forth relevant information regarding the detailed and specific information about the scope of services, submission requirements and selection procedures. The RFP will be available for pick up at the District Office, 351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (PST) on Friday, January 10, 2020 or it may be downloaded from the District's Website at http://www.cuhsd.net/Departments/Business--Support-Services/Developer-Fees-Reports-Forms--Plans/index.html . All questions relating to the RFP shall be made in accordance with RFP document and are due Monday, January 20, 2020 by 4:00 p.m. (PST), via e-mail to arnold@cuhsd.net. Phone calls will not be accepted. The District expects to respond to all questions by 4:00 p.m. (PST) on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The District will post a copy of all questions received and their answers on the District's website at www.cuhsd.net . Proposals in response to this RFP are due on Friday, January 31, 2020 and must be received at the District Office by 2:00 p.m. (PST). No electronic submissions or facsimile transmissions will be accepted. Qualifications must be submitted in sealed envelopes or boxes. Respondents are advised to carefully review submission instructions contained in the RFP documents. The District reserves the right to reject proposals with or without cause and for any reason, to waive any irregularities or informalities, and to solicit and re-advertise for other proposals. Incomplete or non-responsive proposals may be rejected by the District as non-responsive. The District reserves the right to reject any proposal for any reason, including, but without limitation, if the Proposer fails to submit any required documentation, if the Proposer is in arrears or in default upon any debt or contract to the District or has failed to perform faithfully any previous contract with the District or with other governmental jurisdictions. All information required by the RFP must be supplied to constitute a responsive proposal. *The successful vendor will provide linen services according to USDA federal procurement regulations and guidelines as well as State of California Department of Education procurement policies and guidelines.
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Cinthia Rivas Josefina Aguilera Nydia Romo Will be sold at Public Auction on February 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282
