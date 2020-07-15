090 Legal Ads|
Public Service Announcement Sewer pipeline improvements on Imperial Avenue, between Adams Avenue and Brighton Avenue
A City of El Centro Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Project is continuing work to improve an existing sanitary sewer pipeline along Imperial Avenue, between Adams Avenue and Brighton Avenue. The final phase of the project includes dewatering, excavation, replacement and rehabilitation of the Imperial sewer pipeline and manhole and sewer lateral replacements. Lane closures are expected, however northbound and southbound traffic will remain open. Lane closures will be Sunday through Friday, from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M. to minimize impact to traffic and business operations. The lane closure may impact business driveways, however ingress/egress to businesses shall be made available at all times. This final construction phase of work will begin this weekend, and is projected to be completed by December 30, 2020. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: TC Construction (Sub-Contractor) 10540 Prospect Ave Santee, CA 92071 Phone: (619) 448-4560 ~Or~ City of El Centro, Engineering Department Javier Luna, Senior Engineer 1275 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Phone: (760) 337-5182 Fax: (760) 337-3856
Anuncio de servicio publico Mejoras en la tubera del drenaje sanitario en Imperial Avenue, entre Adams Avenue y Brighton Avenue
Un proyecto del Programa de Mejoras de Capital (CIP) de la Ciudad de El Centro contina trabajando para mejorar una tubera de alcantarillado sanitario existente a lo largo de Imperial Avenue, entre Adams Avenue y Brighton Avenue. La fase final del proyecto incluye desage, excavacin, reemplazo y rehabilitacin de la tubera de alcantarillado del la Avenida Imperial, as como el reemplazos de lineas laterales y alcantarillas. Se esperan cierres de carriles, sin embargo, el trfico en direccin norte y sur permanecer abierto. Los cierres de carriles sern de Domingo a Viernes, empezando desde las 8 p.m. hasta las 6 a.m. para minimizar el impacto en el trfico y las operaciones comerciales. El cierre del carril puede afectar las entradas de negocios, sin embargo, la entrada / salida a las empresas estar disponible en todo momento. Esta fase final de construccin del trabajo comenzar este fin de semana y se prev que se complete el 30 de diciembre de 2020. Si tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud, comunquese con: TC Construction (Subcontratista) 10540 Prospect Ave Santee, CA 92071 Telfono: (619) 448-4560 ~ O ~ Ciudad de El Centro, Departamento de Ingeniera Javier Luna, Ingeniero Snior 1275 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Telfono: (760) 337-5182 Fax: (760) 337-3856 L695 Jy15
