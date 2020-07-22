090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT BUILDING 1500 LIBRARY HVAC REPLACEMENT Bid Deadline: September 1, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Attn: Joseph Jackson, Program Manager 380 E. Aten Road Building 10, Room #16 Imperial, CA 92251 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. Bidding shall be as described in contract documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, the removal and replacement of the existing HVAC system at the Library Building (Building 1500). The mechanical renovation will consist of replacing the HVAC equipment, piping and controls and the adaptation of ductwork to allow for compatibility with the new equipment. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Digital link to proposed forms and Contract Documents can be obtained free of cost through the Imperial Community College District website at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/ or contacting Joe Jackson, Program Manager at joseph.jackson@imperial.edu. While the proposed forms and Contract Documents may be available through other Plan rooms or sites, the District does not guarantee the authenticity or completeness the Bid and Contract Documents obtained from such Plan rooms or sites. Hardcopies are available upon request at Rocket Copy located at: 100 S 11TH STREET EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 352 4614 Email: rocketcopy@att.net Project Plan holder List. The Districts Project Plan holder list will be compiled exclusively from the sign-in sheet at the Mandatory Job Walk. Any Bidder failing to sign-in at the Mandatory Job Walk will be excluded from the Project Plan Holder List and their Bid Proposal will be rejected by the District as being non-responsive. All Project Plan holders will receive emails from the District advising of any and all Project Addenda. The District will also fax Project Addenda toPlan holders who do not have email. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as nonresponsive. All work must be completed as per construction schedule included in the contract documents. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the job site: Imperial Community College District 380 E. Aten Road Imperial CA 92251 IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT L704 Jy22,29
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that due to a vacancy on the Governing Board of the Meadows Union School District, which occurred by operation of law on June 10, 2020 under Government Code section 1770(g) and Education Code section 5090, the Districts Governing Board took the following action: In a public Board meeting on July 14, 2020 during open session, the Board provisionally appointed Beatriz Rodriguez to fill the Board seat vacancy until the term of that seat ends following the general election in November 2021. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that unless a petition containing a sufficient number of signatures and calling for a special election pursuant to Education Code 5091 is filed with the Superintendent of the Imperial County Office of Education by August 13, 2020, the Boards July 14, 2020 provisional appointment of Ms. Rodriguez shall become an effective appointment. This Notice is made pursuant to Education Code section 5092. L705 Jy22
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The governing board of El Centro Elementary School District will hold a public hearing on the ECESD Initial Negotiations Proposal to CSEA Chapter #595. On July 28th at 2:00 pm, the El Centro Elementary School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://elcentro.agendaonline.net/public/ at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to PublicHearing@ecesd.org by July 28th at 11:00 am. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. L706 Jy22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.