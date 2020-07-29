090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT BUILDING 1500 LIBRARY HVAC REPLACEMENT Bid Deadline: September 1, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Attn: Joseph Jackson, Program Manager 380 E. Aten Road Building 10, Room #16 Imperial, CA 92251 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. Bidding shall be as described in contract documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, the removal and replacement of the existing HVAC system at the Library Building (Building 1500). The mechanical renovation will consist of replacing the HVAC equipment, piping and controls and the adaptation of ductwork to allow for compatibility with the new equipment. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Digital link to proposed forms and Contract Documents can be obtained free of cost through the Imperial Community College District website at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/ or contacting Joe Jackson, Program Manager at joseph.jackson@imperial.edu. While the proposed forms and Contract Documents may be available through other Plan rooms or sites, the District does not guarantee the authenticity or completeness the Bid and Contract Documents obtained from such Plan rooms or sites. Hardcopies are available upon request at Rocket Copy located at: 100 S 11TH STREET EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 352 4614 Email: rocketcopy@att.net Project Plan holder List. The Districts Project Plan holder list will be compiled exclusively from the sign-in sheet at the Mandatory Job Walk. Any Bidder failing to sign-in at the Mandatory Job Walk will be excluded from the Project Plan Holder List and their Bid Proposal will be rejected by the District as being non-responsive. All Project Plan holders will receive emails from the District advising of any and all Project Addenda. The District will also fax Project Addenda toPlan holders who do not have email. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as nonresponsive. All work must be completed as per construction schedule included in the contract documents. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the job site: Imperial Community College District 380 E. Aten Road Imperial CA 92251 IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT L704 Jy22,29
LIEN SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Monday, August 10, 2020 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 90 SOUTH 1GBKP37N2L3317311 To be sold by: Desert Towing, 2294 Cleveland Avenue, Salton City, Imperial County, CA 92275 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. LienTek Solutions, Inc. P.O. Box 443 Bonita, CA 91908 7/29/20 CNS-3382709# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L711 Jy29
Si necesita asistencia en espaol, tenemos representantes de servicio al cliente disponibles para ayudarle cuando lo solicite, por favor llame al nmero 1-800-999-4033.
GOLDEN STATE WATER COMPANY'S NOTICE OF APPLICATION REQUESTING TO INCREASE RATES REGION 3 SERVICE AREA (APPLICATION NO. 20-07-012)
On July 15, 2020, Golden State Water Company (GSWC) filed what is known as a "General Rate Case" (GRC) application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The application filing by GSWC requests to increase rates over a three-year period, covering the years 2022 through 2024. This request to increase rates would be effective January 1, 2022. GSWC's Region 3 service areas include all or portions of the cities of Barstow, Lenwood, Town of Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Morongo Valley, Wrightwood, Calipatria and the community of Niland, and adjacent territory in Imperial County in the Mountain/Desert District and in Cypress, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Placentia, Seal Beach, Stanton, Yorba Linda, Cowan Heights, Lemon Heights Rossmoor, Claremont, Montclair, Pomona, Upland, San Dimas, Charter Oak, Glendora, Monterey Park, Rosemead, San Gabriel, Arcadia, El Monte, Irwindale, Monrovia and Temple City and adjacent vicinity in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties in the Foothill and Orange County Districts. Why is GSWC requesting this rate increase? The CPUC requires GSWC to submit a GRC application every three-years. GSWC is requesting authorization to increase revenues in the Region 3 service area by $19,140,900 (or 14.51%) for 2022, $6,911,200 (or 4.56%) in 2023, and $7,126,400 (or 4.48%) in 2024. The total requested increase for all three years combined would be $ 33,178,500 (or 23.55%). The purpose of this GRC is for GSWC to cover its anticipated costs from 2022 through 2024 for improvements to the water supply system, purchased water, water treatment costs, Federal Income taxes, and cost for centralized corporate support services, such as accounting and human resources. How could this affect my monthly bill? If the proposed application is approved by the CPUC, the average residential customer with a 5/8 x 3/4" meter using 12 Ccf would see a monthly bill increase of $9.60 (or 15.23%), from $63.03 to $ 72.63 in 2022. In 2023 the average residential customer would see a monthly bill increase of $3.29 (or 4.53%), from $72.63 to $75.92, and a monthly bill increase of $3.43 (or 4.52%), from $75.92 to $79.35 in 2024, excluding any applicable surcharges. How does the rest of the process work? This application will be assigned to a judge, who will consider proposals and evidence presented during the formal hearing process. The judge will issue a proposed decision which may adopt GSWC's application, modify it, or deny it. Any CPUC Commissioner may sponsor an alternate decision. The proposed decision, and any alternate decisions, will be discussed and voted upon by the CPUC Commissioners. The Public Advocates Office may review this application. The Public Advocates Office is the independent consumer advocate within the CPUC with a statutory mandate to represent customers of investor-owned utilities to obtain the lowest possible rate for service consistent with safe and reliable service and the state's environmental policy goals. For more information, please call (415) 703-1584, email PublicAdvocatesOffice@cpuc.ca.gov, or visit publicadvocates.cpuc.ca.gov. Where can I get more information? Contact GSWC - View GSWC's Application and related exhibits: https://www.gswater.com/2022-24grc - Contact GSWC's 24-hour Customer Service Center at: 1-800-999-4033 (toll-free) or TTY 1-877-933-9533 - Contact via email at: customerservice@gswater.com - Contact via mail at: Golden State Water Company Attention: Regulatory Affairs Department 630 East Foothill Boulevard San Dimas, CA 91773 Contact the CPUC You may also get information regarding this proceeding by contacting the CPUC: - If you would like to make a comment, please visit cpuc.ca.gov/A2007012Comments to submit a comment on the CPUC Docket Card. You can also view other public comments related to this rate request. - If you have questions about the CPUC process, you may contact the CPUC's Public Advisor's Office via: Phone: 1-866-849-8390 (toll-free) or 1-415-703-2074 1-866-836-7825 (toll-free) or TTY 1-415-703-5282 Mail: CPUC Public Advisor's Office 505 Van Ness Avenue San Francisco, CA 94102 Email: public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov Please reference GSWC's GRC Application No. 20-07-012 in any communications you have with the CPUC regarding this matter.
GOLDEN STATE WATER COMPANY
7/29/20 CNS-3382925# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS
L712 Jy29
