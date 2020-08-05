090 Legal Ads|
2020-2021 FREE AND REDUCED-PRICE MEALS IN THE NATIONAL SCHOOL LUNCH AND SCHOOL BREAKFAST PROGRAMS Brawley Union High School District 480 North Imperial Ave Brawley, CA 92227
Brawley Union High School District today announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Each school and/or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. The household size and income criteria identified below will be used to determine eligibility for free, reduced-price, or full-price meal benefits. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown here are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Children who receive Food Stamp (FS), California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs), Kinship Guardianship Assistance Payments (Kin-GAP), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits are automatically eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household in which they reside. Eligibility for a foster child is based on a separate application and solely on the amount of the child's "personal use" income.
Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing them of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for enrolled children. Applications are also available at the Business Office in each school. To apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits, households must complete an application and return it to the school for processing. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used to determine meal eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or program officials. Requirements for school officials to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits are as follows: For households receiving Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR benefits - applications need only include the enrolled child(ren)'s name, Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR case number, and the signature of an adult household member. For households who do not list a Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR case number, the application must include the names of all household members, the amount and source of the income received by each household member, and the signature and corresponding Social Security number of an adult household member. If the household member who signs the application does not have a Social Security number, the household member must indicate on the application that a Social Security number is not available. Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the determining official(s), as designated by the sponsor/agency, shall review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the eligibility ruling may discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents may also make a formal request for an appeal hearing of the decision and may do so orally or in writing with the sponsor/agency's hearing official. Parents or guardians should contact their child(ren)'s school(s) for specific information regarding the name of the determining official and/or hearing official for a specific school, agency, or district. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household's income falls at or below the levels shown above. Sponsors/agencies that use direct certification should add the following paragraph to their public release: Households that receive Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR benefits may not have to complete an Application for Free or Reduced-Price Meals or Free Milk. School officials will determine eligibility for free meals based on documentation obtained directly from the Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR office that a child is a member of a household currently receiving Food Stamp or FDPIR benefits or an assistance unit receiving CalWORKs or Kin-GAP benefits. School officials will notify households of their eligibility, but those who do not want their child(ren) to receive free meals must contact the school. Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, and FDPIR households should complete an application if they are not notified of their eligibility by August 17, 2020 L726 Au5
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS:
Subcontractors interested in bidding the El Dorado Apartments in El Centro, CA please call 208-461-0022. 24 unit multi-family apt complex & community center. All minority owned, women owned and section three businesses are encouraged to bid. L721 Au2,3,4,5,6,7,8
EL CENTRO COMMUNITY SERVICES FOUNDATION NOTICE INVITING BIDS
PUBLIC NOTICE HEREBY IS GIVEN that the Friends of El Centro Community Services Foundation ("Foundation") invites sealed bids for the Imperial Valley Urban Forest, Free Trees Program and will receive such bids at the Foundation of El Centro Economic Development Division, up to the hour of 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Through Memorandum of Understanding between the Foundation and the City of El Centro ("Foundation") for the City to provide technical services, including project bidding, the City will be administering the bidding process for this contract. The work to be done consists of planting 1,000 trees at various locations within the City of El Centro, primarily on private property and school grounds. The contractor will be responsible for furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the Specifications and Contract documents for the above stated project. The Foundation will provide the necessary consent and releases to enter such property to plant the trees. Copies of specifications and contract documents (bid documents) may be obtained, free of charge, at Planetbids.com via the City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org. Bidders are also responsible for checking the City's website at www.cityofelcentro.org for any addenda that may be posted. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: Bidders are required to attend a pre-bid meeting, which will be conducted by the Foundation's Project Manager at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The meeting will be held at the City's Economic Development Division Conference Room located at 1249 Main Street in El Centro. The object of the meeting is to acquaint bidders with the project and mandatory bidding requirements. Requests for clarifications, questions and comments must be clearly labeled, "Written Questions for Imperial Valley Urban Forest, Free Trees Program" and addressed to Suzanna Gonzales, Community Development Specialist, City of El Centro. The Foundation is not responsible for failure to respond to a request that has not been so labeled. All questions must be put in writing or email and be received by the Foundation no later than 5:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Answers to questions will be provided to all those requesting the bid packet. Addenda will be posted on the website if necessary. Bids must be prepared on the approved proposal forms in conformance with the instructions to bidders and submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside "SEALED BID: IMPERIAL VALLEY URBAN FOREST - Free Trees Program" DO NOT OPEN WITH REGULAR MAIL." Each sealed envelope shall be addressed to: Adriana Nava, Community Services Director City of El Centro/Chief Executive Officer Friends of El Centro Community Services Foundation 1249 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 PREVAILING WAGES - Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing wage rates, including the per diem wages applicable to the work, and for holiday and overtime work, including employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, and similar purposes, in Imperial County in which the work is to be done, have been determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations, State of California. These wages are set forth in the General Prevailing Wage Rates for this project, available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective prevailing wage rates that have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. The Contractor must show the ability to keep appropriate certified payroll records. As provided for in Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, the contractor may substitute securities for any monies withheld by the Foundation to ensure performance under the contract. The Foundation reserves the right to reject any and all bid proposals and to waive any technical irregularities, to accept any bid or portion thereof, and to take all bids under advisement for a period of sixty (60) days. The Foundation will withhold 5% of any progress payment as retention. As provided for in Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, the CONTRACTOR may substitute securities for any monies withheld by the Foundation to ensure performance under the contract. Labor and Materials and Performance Bonds. Upon CONTRACT AWARD, THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PROVIDE BOTH PAYMENT AND PERFORMANCE BONDS AT EACH OF 100% OF THE CONTRACT PRICE AS SPECIFIED IN THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. At the time of contract award, the prime contractor shall possess a State of California C-27 license. In addition, the prime contractor and all subcontractors must be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. After award, the successful contractor will be required to obtain a City of El Centro Business License. PLEASE BE SURE TO COMPLETE ALL REQUIRED FOUNDATION FORMS CONTAINED IN THE PACKET. INCOMPLETE FORMS MAY LEAD TO DISQUALIFICATION OF BIDDER. DATE: July 30, 2020 Adriana Nava, Chief Executive Officer L725 Au5
