090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) NUMBER 2020-01 PROCUREMENT OF VEHICLES
Issued on: May 28, 2020 Due Date: June 17, 2020 by 11 AM PST The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico (HACC) is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase for Seven (7) Vehicles as describe in specifications. The vehicle specifications can be obtained by contacting executive@calexicohousing.org. Pre-bid conference will take place on 6/10/2020; Sealed Bids deadline is 06/17/2020 on 11:00 A.M. PST and publicly opened, forthwith at Housing Authority of the City of Calexico, 1006 E. 5th Street, Calexico, CA, 92231. L625 Jn3,10
090 Legal Ads|
Combined Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds
June 10, 2020 Nicol McCay Federal Programs Unit Department of Housing and Community Development Division of Financial Assistance 2020 West El Camino Avenue Sacramento, CA 95833 nicole.mccay@hcd.ca.gov This notice shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of California, Department of Housing and Community Development.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about June 26, 2020, the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of $5,000,000 Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, to undertake a project known as Countryside II Apartments. The proposed project will include new construction of a 56-unit in a two-story apartment residential complex with a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units, on a 2.3-acre site targeting incomes ranging from 30 percent Average Medium Income (AMI) to 60 percent AMI. The total units will include 1 three-bedroom managers unit. The project would include a community room and laundry building, a tot lot and BBQ area, and a total of 97 parking spaces. The project site is in a predominately residential area located at 1776 West Adams Avenue, El Centro CA. The project design would comply with all Federal and State accessibility requirements (i.e., Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act). The site currently contains concrete pads, electrical boxes, water hookups, sewer hookups, an office, a pet walking area with rolled roofing, and a paved circular driveway and a vacant single family home built in 1949 associated with the former use of the property as a RV park. All existing improvements on the site will be demolished as part of the proposed project. The proposed total development cost of the project is $20 million. $5 million to be funded by HOME Program administered by HCD. Additional funding sources are private Bank loan, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit & State Credits Equity. 12 Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers would be administered by Imperial Valley Housing Authority. Twenty-four (24) of the 56 units will be HOME assisted units.
MITIGATION MEASURES
A summary of the mitigation measures as stated in the Environmental Assessment are as follows: Prior to issuance of a demolition permit for any on-site structures, the Developer shall consult with certified Asbestos and/or Lead Risk Assessors to complete and submit for review to the Community Development Director an asbestos and lead survey. Prior to any ground disturbance activities, the applicant shall hire a qualified geotechnical engineer to identify the location of any septic tanks. During construction, if historic and/or cultural resources are encountered during site grading or other site work, all such work shall be halted immediately within the area of discovery and the contractor shall immediately notify the City of the discovery. Prior to issuance of grading permit, the City Engineer shall review the project plans to ensure recommended mitigation for ground improvement methods from the Geotechnical Investigation report prepared for the proposed project have been properly implemented and evaluate if additional analysis and/or recommendations are required. Prior to issuance of grading permit, the City Engineer shall review the project plans to ensure foundation designs are sufficient to resist expansive forces in accordance with the 2007 California Building Code (CBC) Chapter 18, Section 1806 or the Post-Tensioning Institute, 3rd Edition.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
HCD has determined that, the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at HCD, 2020 West El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95833 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may address written comments on the ERR to Janice L. Waddell, CA Department of Housing and Community Development, Federal Branch. All comments received by June 25, 2020 will be considered by HCD prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
HCD certifies to HUD that Janice L. Waddell in her capacity as the Departments Certifying Officer, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environment review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUDs approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows HCD to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HUD will accept objections to the Responsible Entitys (RE) Request of Release of Funds and Enviro ment Certification for a period of fifteen days following the submission date specified above or the actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on the following bases: (A) the certification was not executed by the certifying officer of the RE: (b) the RE has omitted a step or fail to make a determination or finding required by HUD regulation at 24 CFR part 58 or by CEQ regulation 40CFR 1500-1508, as applicable: (c) the RE has omitted one or more steps in the preparation, completion or publication of the Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact study per 24 CFR subparts E,F or G of Part 58, as applicable: (d) the grant recipient or other participant in the development process has committed funds for undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before release of funds and approval of the environmental certification: (e) another Federal, State or local agency has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance of the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Kimberly Y. Nash Director, Community Planning and Development at U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, One Sansome Street, Suite 1200, San Francisco CA, 94104. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of objection period. HUD has established an environmental inbox to receive public comments or objections for proposed environment actions. Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to HUD at CPD_COVID-190EE-sfo@hud.gov Janice L. Waddell, Certifying Officer, Federal Programs Branch Chief, California Department of Housing and Community Development L640 Jn10
090 Legal Ads|
BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE(S) (UCC 6105 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.) Escrow No. 718325
Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are: Fortune Garden, Inc., 3309 S. Dogwood Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 Doing Business as: Fortune Garden All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s), is/are: None The name(s) and address(es) of the Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) are: Fortune Garden Family, Inc., 2646 Hamilton, El Centro, CA 92243 The assets being sold are generally described as: All furniture, Fixtures and Equipment, Trade Name, ABC Liquor License, Inventory and Goodwill and is/are located at: 3309 S. Dogwood Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 The type of license(s) and license no(s) to be transferred is/are: On-Sale Beer and Wine - Eating Place, Type Number 41 467075 and are now issued for the premises located at: 3309 S. Dogwood Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 The bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is/are intended to be consummated at the office of Stewart Title of California, Inc., 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 150, Escondido, CA 92525 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is June 26, 2020. The purchase price or consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $100.00, including inventory, estimated at $Given as gift, which consists of the following: It has been agreed between the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) and the intended Buyer/Applicant(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: April 20, 2020 Seller(s)/Licensee(s) Fortune Garden, Inc. By: S/ Jun Ming Zhou, President By: Jennisa Zhou, Vice President Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) Fortune Garden Family, Inc. By: S/ Andrew Wilson Zhou, CEO 6/10/20 CNS-3370509# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L641 Jn10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.