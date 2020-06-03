090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PROPOSAL TO FILE WITH COUNTY AUDITOR A SCHEDULE OF APPROPRIATION FOR 2020-2021 AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 CHANNEL MAINTENANCE ASSESSMENT ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
The Salton Community Services District ("District") will propose that the District's finance director be authorized and directed to require that the Imperial County Auditor place the Channel Maintenance Assessment imposed by the District on the real property tax rolls of the District. Furthermore, the Channel Maintenance Assessment shall be set for the following tracts: Tract 576-A $10.00 per unit per year Tract 662 $10.00 per unit per year Tract 679 $10.00 per unit per year THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 17TH, 2020 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L618 Jn3,12
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER STANDBY MAINTENANCE CHARGE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER MAINTENANCE STANDBY CHARGE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report will be filed with the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") describing each parcel of real property within the District that is subject to a sewer maintenance standby charge ("Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge") originally adopted by Ordinance 2009-5-3 and the amount of the Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge on the real property tax rolls of the District, which Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 17, 2020 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L619 Jn3,12
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER STANDBY CHARGE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER STANDBY CHARGE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report has been filed with the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") describing each parcel of real property within the District that is subject to the sewer standby charge adopted by the District on December 10, 1991 ("Sewer Standby Charge") and the amount of the Sewer Standby Charge to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer Standby Charge on the real property tax rolls of the District, which Sewer Standby Charge shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code Sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 17TH, 2020 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L620 Jn3,12
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER USER FEE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER USER FEE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report will be filed by the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") with the Board of Directors of the District describing each parcel of real property subject to the sewer user fee adopted by the District on June 15, 2016 as Ordinance 2016-01 ("Sewer User Fee") and the amount of the Sewer User Fee to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer User Fee, any delinquent Sewer User Fee, and any penalties on the real property tax roll of the District, which Sewer User Fee shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 17TH, 2020 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L621 Jn3,12
090 Legal Ads|
Central Union High School District Public Notice of Provisional Appointment to Board of Education (California Education Code 5092)
The Board of Education of the Central Union High School District announces that the resignation of Member Todd Evangelist from the District's Board of Education, which was effective on March 13, 2020, created one vacant position on the District's Board of Education. Pursuant to California Education Code 5091, the Board of Education voted at a Regular Meeting held on May 12, 2020 to make a provisional appointment of Steven Walker to fill this vacancy until a special election is held on November 3, 2020 to fill the office for the remaining two years of its term. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Office of the Imperial County Superintendent of Schools located at 1398 Sperber Road, El Centro, Ca. 92243, within 30 days of the date of this provisional appointment, it shall become an effective appointment. Dr. Ward Andrus Superintendent and Secretary to the Board of Education Central Union High School District May 15, 2020 L624 Jn2,3
090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) NUMBER 2020-01 PROCUREMENT OF VEHICLES
Issued on: May 28, 2020 Due Date: June 17, 2020 by 11 AM PST The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico (HACC) is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase for Seven (7) Vehicles as describe in specifications. The vehicle specifications can be obtained by contacting executive@calexicohousing.org. Pre-bid conference will take place on 6/10/2020; Sealed Bids deadline is 06/17/2020 on 11:00 A.M. PST and publicly opened, forthwith at Housing Authority of the City of Calexico, 1006 E. 5th Street, Calexico, CA, 92231. L625 Jn3,10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.