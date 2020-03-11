090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR LABOR COMPLIANCE CONSULTING SERVICES FOR THE SKY RANCH BLOCK WALL PROJECT RFP NO. P02-2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, acting by and through its CITY COUNCIL, hereinafter referred to as the "CITY", will receive up to, but no later 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, PROPOSALS for negotiation and award of a contract concerning Labor Compliance Consulting Services. To be considered, one original and three copies of PROPOSALS must be received in the office of the CITY CLERK, 420 South Imperial, CA, 92251, Attention: Debra Jackson, City Clerk, by the time specified above. It is the CITY's intention to select the Consultant whose proposal is deemed to be most advantageous to the CITY in accordance with the evaluation criteria set forth in this Request for Proposals. The Parks Department will review and score the proposals and recommend the most responsive and responsible firm to receive the contract award. City staff recommendation will be forwarded to the IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL for final determination. Each proposal must conform and be responsive to the City of Imperial's Governing Agreement. This Governing Agreement may also be obtained at the offices of the City of Imperial Parks Department, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial CA 92251. The CITY reserves the right to reject any or all PROPOSALS, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any qualifications or in the selection process. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women Business Enterprises (WBE), and Veteran Owned Businesses (VOB) are encouraged to participate. Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Tony Lopez, Park Superintendent, with the City of Imperial at (760) 355-3134 or via email: tlopez@cityofimperial.org L515 M11
