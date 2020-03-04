090 Legal Ads|
Heber Del Sol Family Apartments
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, is located on Pitzer Road, Heber CA 92249, in Imperial County. This is a federal and state funded project with both State DIR and Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage Requirements. Estimated start date is June 2020. Bids must be submitted by 03/16/20. Interested bidders must contact Ruben Partida at (760) 457-6820 for the link to plans and specifications. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://efiling.dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 Public Registration Bill L493 F29,M1,2,3,4,5,6
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO SPREADCO, INC. FOR A MODIFICATION TO AIR DISTRICT PERMIT No.4335
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to SpreadCo, Inc. for a modification to Permit No. 4335. Permit 4335 regulates an existing composting facility located at the Butterspur Cattle Yard on 1450 Shank Rd, Brawley, CA. The proposed modification consists of an increased yearly throughput from 30,000 tons per year to 60,000 tons per year. Authority to Construct Permit No. 4335A will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is April 3, 2020. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Victor H. Mendez (APC Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L504 M4
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO BRANDT CO, INC. FOR A NEW AIR DISTRICT PERMIT No. 4612
Pursuant to Rule 206, of the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Brandt Co, Inc. for a new Permit to Operate No. 4612 for a proposed composting facility located at 7015 Brandt Rd, Calipatria, CA. The project consists of a composting facility with a total annual production of 90,000 tons per year. Authority to Construct Permit No. 4612 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is April 3, 2020. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Victor H. Mendez (APC Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L505 M4
