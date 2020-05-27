090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of El Centro Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, prior to Final Adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. On June 9th at 2:00 pm, the El Centro Elementary School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsoms Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://elcentro.agendaonline.net/public/ at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to PublicHearing@ecesd.org by June 9th at 11:00 am. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L My
090 Legal Ads|
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 20-01 OF THE CITY OF WESTMORLAND, CALIFORNIA, ADOPTING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF WESTMORLAND AND LOVE'S COUNTRY STORES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 36933 (c), the following constitutes a summary of Ordinance No. 20-01 introduced and adopted by the Westmorland City Council on May 6, 2020 and for which a Second Reading was conducted by the City Council on May 20, 2020. The purpose of Ordinance No. 20-01 is to adopt a Development Agreement Amendment between the City of Westmorland and Love's Country Stores of California, Inc. A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance is posted and available for review in the City Clerk's Office at 355 South Center Street, Westmorland, California. This ordinance shall be in full force and effective thirty (30) days after its adoption, and has been published and posted as required by law. ______________________ Dated: May 20, 2020 Judith Rivera City Clerk L605 My27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.