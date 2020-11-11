090 Legal Ads|
HUNT AND GALE Attorneys at Law 256 S. Second Avenue, Suite E Yuma, Arizona 85364 Phone: (928) 783-0103 attorneys@azyumalaw.com Jeanne Vatterot-Gale - State Bar No. 142275 Attorney for Trustee Renita Schaffner
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE RONALD W., AND IDA M. CLAYBROOK 2002 TRUST # EPR000791 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF IMPERIAL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedents, that all persons having claims against the decedents are required to file them with the Superior Court in the Probate Department located on the 1st floor of the El Centro Courthouse on 939 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243, and deliver pursuant to Section 1215 of the California Probate Code a copy to RENITA SCHAFFNER, as trustee of the trust dated April 16, 2020 wherein the decedents were the settlors, at Jeanne Vatterott-Gale, Esq., 256 South Second Avenue, Suite E., Yuma, Arizona 85364 within the later of four months after the date of the first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouranged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. DATED this 28 day of September , 2020. L835 O28,N4,11
090 Legal Ads|
AMENDED
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM "DRAFT" CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020
Pursuant to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, the City of El Centro has prepared the draft Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the 2019-2020 Community Development Block Grant Program Year. The CAPER provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting Fiscal Year 2019-2020 housing and community development goals as outlined in the previously adopted Fiscal Year 2019-2020 One-Year Action Plan. Notice is hereby given that the City of El Centro has prepared the CAPER for FY 2019-2020. A copy of the CAPER is required to be made available to the public for review and comment for a fifteen (15) day period. The draft CAPER will be available for public review from November 18, 2020 to December 2, 2020, at the following locations: City Clerk's Office, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA Community Services Department-Economic Development Division, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA Public Library, 1140 No. Imperial Avenue , El Centro, CA City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org A Public Hearing to solicit public comment from interested citizens will be held on November 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the El Centro City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. The purpose of the Public Hearing for the CAPER is to allow the public the opportunity to comment on the manner in which the City utilized federal and non-federal funds for the one-year period that ended on June 30, 2020. The City of El Centro encourages citizen participation in the CDBG process. If you are interested, please attend the November 17, 2020 hearing. If you are unable to attend the hearing, written comments will be accepted up to the date of the hearing. If you have any questions, please contact the Community Services Department - Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543. If special accommodations are required due to sensory or mobility impairment/disability, please contact the Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. To participate and make a public comment, join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82985749045?pwd=ekREeWVvYkJnVjg1OEl6Si9DQ2lBUT09 Optional dial-in number 1 (669) 900-6833; Meeting ID: 829 8574 9045; Passcode: 477437 L850 N11
090 Legal Ads|
AVISO MODIFICADO AUDIENCIA PBLICA PARA EL REPORTE PRELIMINAR ANUAL CONSOLIDADO PARA LA EVALUACIN DEL AO FISCAL 2019-2020 CONOCIDO POR SUS SIGLAS EN INGLES COMO (CAPER) PARA EL PROGRAMA FEDERAL PARA EL DESARROLLO COMUNITARIO
En conformidad con los reglamentos del Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos (HUD), la Ciudad de El Centro ha preparado Reporte Preliminar Anual Consolidado para la Evaluacin del Ao Fiscal 2019-2020 conocido por sus siglas en ingls como (CAPER) bajo el Programa de Desarrollo Comunitario conocido como (CDBG). El CAPER proporciona un anlisis del funcionamiento por parte de la ciudad de acuerdo a las metas establecidas para el mejoramiento de viviendas y desarrollo comunitario para el Ao Fiscal 2019-2020, las cuales fueron delineadas en el Plan de Accin Anual del Ao Fiscal 2019-2020 y que previamente fue aprobado por la ciudad. Por medio de la presente, la Ciudad de El Centro notifica que ha elaborado el CAPER del Ao Fiscal 2019-2020. Por reglamento, una copia del CAPER debe estar a la disponibilidad del pblico en general para su revisin y comentarios por un perodo de quince (15) das. El reporte preliminar del CAPER estar disponible al pblico a partir del 18 de noviembre del 2020 hasta el 2 de diciembre del 2020, en las siguientes ubicaciones: Secretaria Municipal (City Clerk's Office), 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA Departamento de Servicios Comunitarios - Divisin de Desarrollo Econmico, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA Biblioteca de El Centro, 1140 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA Sitio web de la Ciudad de El Centro www.cityofelcentro.org Se llevar a cabo una Audiencia Pblica el 17 de noviembre del 2020, a las 6:00 P.M. para solicitar los comentarios del pblico. Todos los ciudadanos interesados en proporcionar comentarios pueden asistir a la audiencia pblica la cual se llevar a cabo en la Cmara del Concilio de la Ciudad de El Centro, ubicada en el 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. El propsito de la Audiencia Pblica es para darle la oportunidad al pblico de hacer comentarios con respecto a la manera en que la ciudad utiliza los fondos federales y no federales por el perodo de un ao el cual termin el 30 de junio del 2020. La Ciudad de El Centro fomenta la participacin de los ciudadanos en el proceso de CDBG. Si usted est interesado, asista a la audiencia del 17 de noviembre del 2020. Si usted no puede presentarse a la audiencia, la Ciudad acepta comentarios por escrito hasta la fecha de la audiencia. Si tiene preguntas, comunquese al Departamento de Servicios Comunitarios - Divisin de Desarrollo Econmico al (760) 337-4543. Si se requieren adaptaciones especiales debido a discapacidades sensoriales o de movilidad, comunquese con la Divisin de Desarrollo Econmico al (760) 337-4543 para organizar que se realicen esas adaptaciones. Para participar y hace un comentario pblico, nase a la llamada de Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82985749045?pwd=ekREeWVvYkJnVjg1OEl6Si9DQ2lBUT09 Nmero de marcacin opcional: 1 (669) 900-6833; ID de Reunin: 829 8574 9045; Contrasea: 477437 L851 N11
