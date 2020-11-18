090 Legal Ads|
IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ADOPTION OF A PROPOSED NEW RULE TO THE RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing to consider the adoption of a proposed new Air District Rule to the Rules and Regulations: NEWLY PROPOSED Rule 430 Composting Operations The hearing will be held as follows: 11:00 a.m., December 22, 2020, Board of Supervisors Chambers, County Administration Center, 940 Main St., El Centro, CA The proposed new and revised rules with associated staff reports are available at the ICAPCD website at www.co.imperial.ca.us under "Air Pollution Control". Hard copy requests can be made at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District office, 150 So. 9th St., El Centro, CA. The public is invited to attend and be heard. The hearing will be conducted in accordance with the procedures of the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors. If written comments are received more than five days before the hearing they will be included in the Board Member's packets for this item. Comments should be addressed to the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District, at 150 So. 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk, Board of Directors County of Imperial, State of California
LIEN SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Monday, November 30, 2020 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 10 JAGU SAJWA0FA9AHR60719 To be sold by: JT Towing, 467 West Aten Road, Imperial, Imperial County, CA 92251 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. LienTek Solutions, Inc. P.O. Box 443 Bonita, CA 91908 11/18/20 CNS-3416006# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L862 N18
