090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE ALL LICENSED CONTRACTORS ARE INVITED TO REGISTER ON THE EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT BIDDERS LIST
Notice is hereby given that El Centro Elementary School District has elected to participate in the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA). Public projects, as defined by this Act and in accordance with the limits listed in Section 22032 of the Public Contract code, will be contracted by informal procedures as set forth in Sections 22032-22045 of the Public Contract Code. All licensed contractors are invited to submit the name of their firm to the District for inclusion in the District's list of qualified bidders for Calendar Year 2021. The California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission is under the umbrella of the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA) and provides for alternative bidding procedures when an agency performs public project work by contract. Public projects of $60,000 or less may be performed by negotiated contract or by purchase order (PCC2032 a) Public projects of $200,000 or less may be let to contract by the informal bidding procedures (PCC22032 b) Public projects of more than $200,000 shall be let to contract by formal bidding procedures (PCC22032 c) In November of each year, participating districts place an ad in various construction trade journals inviting all licensed contractors to submit the name of their firm to the district for inclusion on the district's list of qualified bidders for the following calendar year. The El Centro Elementary School District has completed all the necessary requirements to participate in this alternative bidding process and solicits your firm to register. Contractors interested in placement on the 2021 Bidding Contractors List are required to be registered with the State of California Department of Industrial Relations and have a current license, both of which are subject to verification through the State of California Department of Industrial Relations and the Contractors State License Board.
CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION FORM
Licensed and qualified contractors interested in placement on the District's 2021 Bidding Contractors List, please complete the online application at the following website www.qualitybidders.com or go to www.ecesd.org (Department - Assistant Superintendent - Administrative Services - Contractor) for more information and the link. Please contact Mike Reyla, Director of MOT with any questions at mreyla@ecesd.org or (760) 353-9200 ext. 7033. You may also contact qbsupport@colbitech.com or call 714-730-7943 with any questions about the use of the Quality Bidders web-based tool. The Online form will include, but not be limited to: The name and complete address, including zip code to which a Notice to Contractors can be mailed The telephone, fax number and email address at which the Contractor may be reached The class of the Contractor's License(s) held, Contractor License number(s) and Contractor Li cense expiration date(s) The type(s) of work in which the Contractor is interested and currently licensed to perform, such as Class A - General Engineering, Class B - General Building, Class C-Limited Valid DIR Number This announcement is sent to various trade journals for publication as a requirement of CUPCCAA to establish and maintain a list of qualified contractors per the applicable sections of the Public Contract Code. This invitation is subject to any and all applicable laws, regulations and standards. L817 N4
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JOHN HARDY ARMSTRONG, JR. CASE NUMBER EPR000797
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: John Hardy Armstrong, Jr.; AKA John H. Armstrong A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Lucie A. Bryant in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Lucie A. Bryant be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on December 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Craig S. Ewing, Esq. (Address): 4475 Mission Blvd., Ste 233, San Diego, CA 92109 (Telephone): 858-273-4973 L834 O28,N1,4
090 Legal Ads|
HUNT AND GALE Attorneys at Law 256 S. Second Avenue, Suite E Yuma, Arizona 85364 Phone: (928) 783-0103 attorneys@azyumalaw.com Jeanne Vatterot-Gale - State Bar No. 142275 Attorney for Trustee Renita Schaffner
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE RONALD W., AND IDA M. CLAYBROOK 2002 TRUST # EPR000791 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF IMPERIAL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedents, that all persons having claims against the decedents are required to file them with the Superior Court in the Probate Department located on the 1st floor of the El Centro Courthouse on 939 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243, and deliver pursuant to Section 1215 of the California Probate Code a copy to RENITA SCHAFFNER, as trustee of the trust dated April 16, 2020 wherein the decedents were the settlors, at Jeanne Vatterott-Gale, Esq., 256 South Second Avenue, Suite E., Yuma, Arizona 85364 within the later of four months after the date of the first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouranged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. DATED this 28 day of September , 2020. L835 O28,N4,11
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ROBERT LEON GRAY AKA ROBERT L. GRAY AKA ROBERT GRAY CASE NO. EPR000807
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ROBERT LEON GRAY AKA ROBERT L. GRAY AKA ROBERT GRAY. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by LEE BRIAN GRAY in the Superior Court of California, County of IMPERIAL. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that LEE BRIAN GRAY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent's WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/04/2020 at 8:30AM in Dept. 9 located at 939 MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner SHANNON C. PAPAZIS - SBN 281701, SKYLAR V. PALASIK - SBN 322469 FERRUZZO & FERRUZZO, LLP 3737 BIRCH STREET, SUITE 400 NEWPORT BEACH CA 92660 BSC 218972 11/3, 11/4, 11/10/20 CNS-3411438# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L836 N3,4,10
090 Legal Ads|
School Board Seat Opening
The district board of the Magnolia Union Elementary School District will accept applications for an open position on the district school board. Applications can be picked up Monday - Friday in the district office - 4502 Casey Road, Brawley, CA 92227. Applicants must live in a residence within the school district boundaries. Applications are due no later than 4:00 PM, November 9th, 2021. L843 N2,3,4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.