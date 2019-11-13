090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT CALEXICO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT NOTICE TO BIDDERS' AVIATION FUEL FOR THE CALEXICO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
The City of Calexico will be accepting bids from qualified vendors or firms for the furnishing of Aviation Fuel: 100 Load Lead (Avgas) and Jet-A for the Calexico International Airport. The contract proposal period is for three (3) years. Bids submitted must be on the City's form and in the measures specified and shall provide unit cost, delivery and hazardous material fees, (if applicable), and all appropriate taxes. Sealed Bids must be marked as "RFB for Aviation Fuel" on the package exterior, and must be received addressed to the "Office of the City Clerk of the City of Calexico", 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231-2840 by 2:00 p.m. on December 5, 2019. The bidder is responsible for the timely receipt of their bid by the City Clerk. Late, e-mailed or faxed bids will be considered non-responsive. Copy of the Request for Bid can be obtained at the City of Calexico, Public Works Department, 549 Pierce Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231-2840 or visiting the city's website at www.calexico.ca.gov. Bidder will be required to obtain a City of Calexico Business License once bid is awarded. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids that are not in compliance with the bid notice. If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department at (760) 768-2160. Lilliana Falomir Public Works Manager L281 N13
090 Legal Ads|
L284 N13
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF VACANCIES ON THE CITY OF EL CENTRO BUILDING BOARD OF APPEALS
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No. 77-51 notice is hereby given that two (2) vacancies exist on the Building Board of Appeals. Term is at will of governing body. Applicants must be skilled by experience and training to pass upon matters pertaining to building construction and building service equipment. The successful appointees will serve with no compensation and will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office and complete an AB 1234 Ethics Training Course for Local Officials. Applications may be picked up in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or may be downloaded off the City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org and be submitted on or before November 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.(noon) to the City Clerk. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC City Clerk L286 N13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.