NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008546780 Title Order No.: 526171-01 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 044-4722364-703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/14/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/25/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-015751 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: HECTOR DANIEL VALENZUELA, A MARRIED MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/10/2020 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Main Entrance. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 610 LANTANA LANE, IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA 92251-8928 APN#: 064387027000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $189,801.19. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008546780. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 11/12/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4710405 11/20/2019, 11/27/2019, 12/04/2019 L290 N20,27,D4
T.S. No. 19-57568 APN: 044-653-022-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/23/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MARIA DE JESUS MACIEL, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/3/2016, as Instrument No. 2016010527, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale:1/2/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $162,356.40 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2328 CEDRO AVENUE IMPERIAL, CA 92251 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 044-653-022-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkauction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-57568. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 11/21/2019 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com ________________________ Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 30489 Pub Dates 11/27, 12/04, 12/11/2019 L315 N27,D4,11
NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT REGARDING A RESOLUTION APPROVING ITS ANNUAL AND FIVE-YEAR REPORTABLE FEES REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 66006 AND 66001
Please be advised that the Board of Trustees (Board) of the Central Union High School District (District) at its regular meeting to be held on December 10, 2019, will review the following report entitled, THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL AND FIVE-YEAR REPORTABLE FEES REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019, IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 66006 AND 66001 and consider adoption of a resolution entitled, RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT APPROVING ITS ANNUAL AND FIVE-YEAR REPORTABLE FEES REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 66006 AND 66001. Pursuant to Section 66006(b)(1) of the Government Code, the Report includes information regarding the type and amount of Reportable Fees in the District's account(s), the beginning and ending balance of each account; the amount of Reportable Fees collected and interest earned thereon; an identification of each project (Project) of the District on which Reportable Fees were expended, and the amount of the expenditures on each Project, including the percentage of the cost of the Project funded by Reportable Fees; any interfund loans or transfers; any refunds of Reportable Fees; and the approximate date construction of a Project will commence if sufficient funds have been collected. Pursuant to Section 66001(d) of the Government Code, the Report also contains proposed findings regarding the purpose to which Reportable Fees are to be put, a reasonable relationship between the Reportable Fees and the purpose, all sources and amounts of funding anticipated to complete financing of the District's school facilities, and the approximate dates on which such funding is expected to be deposited into the appropriate account. The Report is on file and available for public review at the District's offices located at 351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, California and is herein incorporated by reference. The December 10, 2019 meeting of the Board of the District will begin at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the Board Room of the District located at 351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, California. These matters will be considered at such time as this agenda item is considered by the Board of the District. Questions and/or comments should be directed to Melinda Rogers at (760) 336-4507. L316 N27
The Imperial County Office of Education-Migrant Education Program Region 6, which is located at 1398 Sperber Road, El Centro, California, 92243 is soliciting bids for University-Based Summer Institute, which 10 school districts with students from K-10th will participate. The University-Based Summer Institute will provide the following services: 1) Recruit and hire 32 University Education Division Teacher Candidates and Professional development providers; be responsible of their hired personnel; 2) Train the School District Migrant Education Summer Teachers; 3) Monitor the implementation of the curriculum that is uniquely designed for Migrant students; 4) Insure personnel provide support for the implementation of the curriculum to include site visitations; 5) Organize a University orientation for parents and students; 6) Conduct surveys by participants and teacher interns; 7) Submit timely monthly financial reports to ICOE. More information regarding bid information please refer to the following website www.icoe.org. Please submit your bids to ICOE-Migrant Education Program Department to Dr. Sandra Kofford, ICOE-MEP Senior Director at skofford@icoe.org no later than December 20, 2019 at 5 PM. Responses will be provided December 30, 2019. L317 N25,26,27,28,29,D2,3,4,5,6
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 3, 2019 a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "Code") will be held with respect to a proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority (the "Authority") of exempt facility bonds for a qualified residential rental project pursuant to Section 142(a)(7) of the Code in one or more series issued from time to time, including bonds issued to refund such exempt facility bonds in one or more series from time to time, in an amount not to exceed $25,000,000 (the "Bonds"). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to: (1) finance or refinance the acquisition, construction, improvement and equipping of Ocotillo Springs Apartments, a multifamily rental housing project located at 1615 I Street, Brawley, California; and (2) pay certain expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. The facilities are to be owned by Brawley Pacific Associates III, a California Limited Partnership (the "Borrower") or a partnership of which Pacific West Communities, Inc. (the "Developer") or a related person to the Developer is the general partner. The Bonds and the obligation to pay principal of and interest thereon and any redemption premium with respect thereto do not constitute indebtedness or an obligation of the Authority, the State of California or any political subdivision thereof, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation, or a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of any of them. The Bonds shall be a limited obligation of the Authority, payable solely from certain revenues duly pledged therefor and generally representing amounts paid by the Borrower. The hearing will commence at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, and will be held in the City Council Chambers, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California. Interested persons wishing to express their views on the issuance of the Bonds or on the nature and location of the facilities proposed to be financed or refinanced may attend the public hearing or, prior to the time of the hearing, submit written comments. Additional information concerning the above matter may be obtained from, and written comments should be addressed to, City Clerk, City of Brawley, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227. PUBLISH: IV PRESS NOVEMBER 27, 2019 L318 N27
ORDINANCE NO. 803 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF IMPERIAL AMENDING THE IMPERIAL CITY CODE TO CHANGE THE ZONING DESIGNATION AND GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT FROM R-1 (RESIDENTIAL SINGLE FAMILY) TO R-A(RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT) FOR THE FOLLOWING APN: 063-201-008, 036-201-009, 063-192-008, 063-192-007, 063-191-011, 063-191-013, 063-191-010, AND 063-191-012
Pursuant to Section 24.19.600 et al, the City Council of the City of Imperial, State of California, does hereby ordain as follows: SECTION 1: The "Official Zoning Map" of the City of Imperial, Imperial County, adopted at Section 24.01.140 of Chapter 24 of the Imperial City Code is hereby conditionally amended pursuant to Section 24.19.600, et seq. as set forth in this ordinance. SECTION 2: The property affected by this ordinance is shown in Exhibit A, specifically known as APN: 063-201-008, 036-201-009, 063-192-008, 063-192-007, 063-191-011, 063-191-013, 063-191-010, and 063-191-012 SECTION 3: The new zone for said property is hereby changed from R-1 (Residential Single Family) to R-A (Residential Apartment). SECTION 5: Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect and shall be in force thirty (30) days after the date of adoption, and prior to the expiration of fifteen (15) days from the passage thereof, shall be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation printed and published in the County of Imperial, together with the names of the members of the City Council voting for and against the same. PASSED, ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the City Council of the City of Imperial, this 20th day of November 2019. Robert Amparano, Mayor ATTEST: Debra Jackson, City Clerk L320 N27
CITY OF IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA NOTICE OF PROPOSED ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE WHICH ADOPTS VARIOUS BUILDING CODES
Please take notice that during its meeting of December 4, 2019, the City Council of the City of Imperial intends to adopt an ordinance which would adopt various codes, including, but not limited to: 2019 California Building Standards Code and update of the Imperial Municipal Code Building Regulations. The meeting at which the proposed ordinance will be considered will commence at 7:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 200 West 9th Street, Imperial, California. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted at the office of the City Clerk, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California. Debra Jackson City Clerk L321 N27
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL PART I BIDDING INFORMATION NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street in El Centro, California 92243, until 3:30 O'clock p.m. on December 20, 2019 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
HEBER AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS FROM CORRELL ROAD TO FAWCETT ROAD IN IMPERIAL COUNTY Federal Project No. FERPL16-5958 (103) County of Imperial Project No. 6278
The DBE Contract Goal for the projects is 13% The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE "BUY AMERICA" PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patents ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Attention is directed to the Federal minimum wage rate requirements set forth elsewhere in these special provisions. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractor shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the State has established a statewide overall DBE goal. This County of Imperial federal-aid contract is considered to be part of the statewide overall DBE goal. The Agency is required to report to Caltrans on DBE participation for all Federal-Aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. The Contractor represents and warrants that it and its subcontractors are not ineligible to work for the County due to violations of Sections 1777.1 and 1777.7 of the Labor Code. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL PART I BIDDING INFORMATION NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street in El Centro, California 92243, until 2:30 O'clock p.m. on December 20, 2019 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
ACCESS IMPROVEMENTS TO THE IMPERIAL VALLEY DESERT MUSEUM ALONG THE IMPERIAL HIGHWAY FROM INTERSTATE 8 TO STATE ROUTE 98 IN IMPERIAL COUNTY Federal Project No. FERPL16-5958(104) County Project No. 6295
The DBE Contract Goal for the projects is 18% The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE "BUY AMERICA" PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work. The contractor must respond with a bid proposal for Base Bid. Recommendation of selection to award Base Bid will be based on cost and budget availability at time of award. For purposes of determination of the lowest bid, Public Contract Code Section 20103.8 (a) will be used.
BID ITEM LIST
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patents ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. The submission of a labor and materials bond (payment bond) is required on projects in excess of $25,000.00. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Attention is directed to the Federal minimum wage rate requirements set forth elsewhere in these special provisions. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractor shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Contractor represents and warrants that it and its subcontractors are not ineligible to work for the County due to violations of Sections 1777.1 and 1777.7 of the Labor Code. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the State has established a statewide overall DBE goal. This County of Imperial federal-aid contract is considered to be part of the statewide overall DBE goal. The Agency is required to report to Caltrans on DBE participation for all Federal-Aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board
