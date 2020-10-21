090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: WILLIAM GARLINGTON JR. CASE NUMBER EPR000738
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: William Garlington Jr. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: William Garlington III in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: William Garlington III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on October 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: (Address): 9835 1/2 ARKANSAS ST. BELLFLOWER, CA 90706 (Telephone): 562-349-4530 L815 O14,16,21
Notice of Intent to Dispose of Surplus School District Property
Notice is hereby given to all public districts, public authorities, public agencies, and other political subdivisions or public corporations in this state, and to other qualifying nonprofit charitable or nonprofit public benefit corporation in accordance with Education Code Section 17464(c), that the Imperial Unified School District intends to dispose of the real property described below by sale for its fair market value as established by appraisal. The Property is offered under the legal priorities and for the purposes set forth in Education Code Section 17464 and Government Code Sections 54220 to 54232, inclusive. For purposes of acquiring said property pursuant to Education Code Section 17464, interested parties are required to notify the Imperial Unified School District of their interest in purchasing the property within sixty (60) days after the third publication of this notice which the District has published pursuant to Education Code Section 17464. Please give such notice in writing and address to:
Bryan Thomason, Superintendent Imperial Unified School District 219 N E Street Imperial, CA 92251 bthomason@imperialusd.org
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN IS SITUATED IN AN UNINCORPORATED PART OF THE COUNTY OF IMPERIAL, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: Location: The property is located at 2294 W. Vaughn Rd. in an unincorporated part of Impe rial County, California. Legal Description: Lot 14, Section 21, Township 16 South, Range 12 East, County of Imperial, State of California. Lot size: 5.65 acres or 246,114 sq.ft. Assessor's Parcel No.: 051-300-010 Improvements: An existing 6,104 sq.ft. school. L816 O15,21,27
