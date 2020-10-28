090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. CML 5167(039) RE-ADVERTISEMENT OF WILDCAT DRIVE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT FROM SOUTH WESTERN AVENUE TO SOUTH FIRST STREET SPECIFICATION NO. 2019-04A
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Re-Advertisement of Wildcat Drive Improvements Project from South Western Avenue to South First Street will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on November 17, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities, or to dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor, and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications, and contract documents. The Improvements proposed for this project include roadway improvements and P.C.C. infrastructure installation such as curb and gutter, cross gutters, sidewalks, and two (2) ADA compliant curb returns along the south side of Wildcat Drive between Western Avenue and South First Street. Proposed roadway improvements, storm drain improvements, and water pipeline improvements shall comply with the City of Brawley Standards. It is intended that the work be completed in every respect under the Contract, and such items or details not mentioned above that are required by the Contract documents shall be furnished, performed, placed, constructed, or installed by the Contractor. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 120 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: The contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. PRE-BID MEETING: A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Department of Public Works, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA on October 29, 2020, with a walkthrough of the project site after the meeting. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE): The City of Brawley has a DBE goal of Twenty One Percent (21%) for this project DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations under Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations under Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations FEDERAL & STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Under the provisions of California Labor Code Sections 1770, et seq., as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages per the standards outlined in such Sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. It shall be mandatory upon the CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded and upon any subcontractor under CONTRACTOR to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. Statutory provisions for penalties for failure to pay Prevailing Wage Rates will be enforced. STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Under the Labor Code of the State of California, the Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of wages and employer payments for health and welfare, vacation, pension and similar purposes applicable to the work to be done. These rates and scales are attached within this package. The contractor to whom the contract is awarded and the subcontractors under him must pay not less than these rates for this area to all workers employed in the execution of this contract. APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 5 pm (closed from 12 pm - 1 pm) for $50.00 (non-refundable) for each set of contract documents. Bidding documents will be mailed to the bidder at the bidder's request; however, the City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project before the bid opening date. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Andres Miramontez, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA., Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 14, Fax (760) 344-5612 or by email at amiramontez@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. November 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk October 13, 2020 October 28, 2020 L814 O13,28
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JOHN HARDY ARMSTRONG, JR. CASE NUMBER EPR000797
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: John Hardy Armstrong, Jr.; AKA John H. Armstrong A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Lucie A. Bryant in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Lucie A. Bryant be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on December 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Craig S. Ewing, Esq. (Address): 4475 Mission Blvd., Ste 233, San Diego, CA 92109 (Telephone): 858-273-4973 L834 O28,N1,4
HUNT AND GALE Attorneys at Law 256 S. Second Avenue, Suite E Yuma, Arizona 85364 Phone: (928) 783-0103 attorneys@azyumalaw.com Jeanne Vatterot-Gale - State Bar No. 142275 Attorney for Trustee Renita Schaffner
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE RONALD W., AND IDA M. CLAYBROOK 2002 TRUST # EPR000791 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF IMPERIAL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedents, that all persons having claims against the decedents are required to file them with the Superior Court in the Probate Department located on the 1st floor of the El Centro Courthouse on 939 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243, and deliver pursuant to Section 1215 of the California Probate Code a copy to RENITA SCHAFFNER, as trustee of the trust dated April 16, 2020 wherein the decedents were the settlors, at Jeanne Vatterott-Gale, Esq., 256 South Second Avenue, Suite E., Yuma, Arizona 85364 within the later of four months after the date of the first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouranged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. DATED this 28 day of September , 2020. L835 O28,N4,11
