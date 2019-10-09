090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001019
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Rafael Orozco Lizarraga filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Rafael Orozco Lizarraga Proposed Name Rafael Lizarraga
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 15, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 08-22-19
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L164 S18,25,O2,9
090 Legal Ads|
Central Union High School District Seeks Applicants for Measure K Citizens' Oversight Committee
The Central Union High School District (CUHSD) is seeking a qualified volunteer to serve on the Measure K Citizens' Oversight Committee. Measure K, which was passed by voters in June 2016, was a $30 million school bond facility improvement measure. California state law requires that a Citizens' Oversight Committee be appointed by the Board of Trustees to monitor bond expenditures and ensure bond revenues are allocated in compliance with the voter approved measure. The committee provides transparency and maintains public confidence in the use of Measure K bond funds. The CUHSD is seeking a qualified volunteer to fill the following Citizens' Oversight Committee member vacancy: Taxpayers' Association Member. Applicants must commit to a two-year term of service and reside within the Central Union High School District's boundaries. Membership is voluntary, without compensation, and members must be 18 years of age. Employees, vendors, contractors, consultants, or CUHSD officials are not eligible for appointment to the Committee. The Committee will meet once a month with possible meetings being conducted during the lunch hour, in the evenings and after work hours. The meetings are open to the public. Applications will be accepted from September 26 through October 24, 2019. The application is available online at: http://www.cuhsd.net/documents/Departments/Business/MeasureK/Central%20UHSD%20-%20COC%20Application.pdf or at the front desk of the Central Union High School District Office, located at 351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243. Completed applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Committee appointments are expected to be approved by CUHSD's Board of Trustee's meeting scheduled for November 12, 2019. Applications may be returned by:
Email at arnold@cuhsd.net(Subject Line: Citizens Oversight Committee Application) Mail or hand-delivered to the CUHS District Office-Business Department at 351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 (Attention: Citizens Oversight Committee) For additional information or questions, please email arnold@cuhsd.net or call (760) 336-4506 or visit www.cuhsd.net/ L182 S26,O9
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008125379 Title Order No.: 1038455 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/23/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 09/10/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-035019 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: EDGAR A GAMBOA AND LUCIE N GAMBOA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/08/2019 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 638 SILVERWOOD ST, IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA 92251 APN#: 064-415-001-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $264,896.77. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008125379. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 09/23/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4705880 10/09/2019, 10/16/2019, 10/23/2019 L187 O9,16,23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.