LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ADOPTION OF PROPOSED NEWAND AMENDED RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing to consider the adoption of proposed new and amended Air District Rules and Regulations: AMENDED Rule 400.2 Boilers, Process Heaters and Steam Generators NEWLY PROPOSED Rule 400.5 Natural Gas-Fired Water Heaters, Small Boilers and Process Heaters Rule 400.6 Natural Gas-Fired Water Heaters The hearing will be held as follows: 11:00 a.m., November 26, 2019, Board of Supervisors Chambers, County Administration Center, 940 Main St., El Centro, CA The proposed new and revised rules with associated staff reports are available at the ICAPCD website at www.co.imperial.ca.us under "Air Pollution Control". Hard copy requests can be made at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District office, 150 So. 9th St., El Centro, CA. The public is invited to attend and be heard. The hearing will be conducted in accordance with the procedures of the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors. If written comments are received more than five days before the hearing they will be included in the Board Member's packets for this item. Comments should be addressed to the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District, at 150 So. 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk, Board of Directors County of Imperial, State of California
