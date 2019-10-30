090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS LABOR COMPLIANCE RFP 2019-11
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, acting by and through its CITY COUNCIL, hereinafter referred to as the CITY, will receive up to, but no later 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, PROPOSALS for negotiation and award of a contract concerning Labor Compliance Consulting Services for the City of Imperials Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade. To be considered, one original and three copies of PROPOSALS must be received in the office of the CITY CLERK, 420 South Imperial, CA, California, 92251, Attention: Debra Jackson, City Clerk, by the time specified above. It is the CITYs intention to select the Consultant whose proposal is deemed to be most advantageous to the CITY in accordance with the evaluation criteria set forth in this Request for Proposals. The Public Services Department will review and score the proposals and recommend the most responsive and responsible firm to receive the contract award. City staff recommendation will be forwarded to the IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL for final determination. Each proposal must conform and be responsive to the City of Imperials Governing Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Attachment C. This Governing Agreement may also be obtained at the offices of the City of Imperial - City Hall located at 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial CA, 92251. The CITY reserves the right to reject any or all PROPOSALS, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any qualifications or in the selection process. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women Business Enterprises (WBE), and Veteran Owned Businesses (VOB) are encouraged to participate. A full copy of the RFP can be downloaded from our website at www.cityofimperial.org. Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Jisela Solorzano, Administrative Assistant, with the City of Imperial Public Services Department at (760) 355-2155 or via email: jsolorzano@cityofimperial.org. L259 O30
