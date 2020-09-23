090 Legal Ads|
Request for Proposals
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CITY OF EL CENTRO (hereinafter CITY) requests proposals for the 8th St. & Plaza Dr. Traffic Signal Interconnection Project CML-5169(051) and will receive proposals in the office of the City Engineer, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro California 92231 (Attn: Javier Luna, Senior Engineer), up to the hour of 5:00 PM, on the 23rd day of October, 2020. RFP may be downloaded free from Planet Bids by visiting City of El Centro website and selecting Public Works (Planet Bids) from the DOING BUSINESS drop down or at the following link: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?companyID=41180 L784 S23
