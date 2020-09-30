090 Legal Ads|
HEBER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT 2020 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FINANCIAL AUDIT SERVICES
Proposals Due: October 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Heber Public Utility District is seeking a qualified firm to perform auditing services for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, with an option to extend for up to three subsequent fiscal years. Firm principals and all assigned key staff shall be independent Certified Public Accountants with the State of California. Qualifying firms can obtain an RFP packet with required proposal documents on HPUD's website at: www.heber.ca.gov or by contacting Lexandra Carmelo, Finance Manager (760) 482-2440 or e-mail at lcarmelo@heber.ca.gov. Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted. Sealed proposals must be delivered via mail or hand delivery to: Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) Attention: Laura Fischer, General Manager Confidential: Bid Proposal - Financial Audit Services 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 HPUD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and untimely or non-compliant proposals will be rejected. L789 S25,30,O2,8,15
IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ADOPTION OF PROPOSED NEWAND AMENDED RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing to consider the adoption of proposed new and amended Air District Rules and Regulations: AMENDED Rule 116 Emissions Statement and Certification Rule 415 Transfer and Storage of Gasoline NEWLY PROPOSED Rule 430 Composting Operations The hearing will be held as follows: 11:00 a.m., November 3, 2020, Board of Supervisors Chambers, County Administration Center, 940 Main St., El Centro, CA The proposed new and revised rules with associated staff reports are available at the ICAPCD website at www.co.imperial.ca.us under "Air Pollution Control". Hard copy requests can be made at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District office, 150 So. 9th St., El Centro, CA. The public is invited to attend and be heard. The hearing will be conducted in accordance with the procedures of the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors. If written comments are received more than five days before the hearing they will be included in the Board Member's packets for this item. Comments should be addressed to the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District, at 150 So. 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk, Board of Directors County of Imperial, State of California
