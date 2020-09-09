090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Education Code Section 17390
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR THE IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AND NOTICE OF ESTABLISHMENT OF A PRIORITY LIST OF USE OF SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Advisory Committee of the Imperial Unified School District will conduct a public hearing during its special meeting on September 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be called, to receive input from the community on the acceptable uses of the real property located at 2294 West Vaughn Rd, El Centro, California 92243, the former school site of Westside Elementary (hereafter, "Property"). Please take notice that consistent with the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20, this meeting is being conducted virtually. Members of the public may attend the meeting and participate in the public hearing through Zoom using the following information:
Topic: Westside Advisory Committee Meeting Time: Sep 16, 2020 04:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86702196652?pwd=eC9aUnU3dnA1aElsNjBqZVNDMEhsdz09 Meeting ID: 867 0219 6652 Passcode: 944158 One tap mobile +16699006833,,86702196652#,,,,,,0#,,944158# US (San Jose) +12532158782,,86702196652#,,,,,,0#,,944158# US (Tacoma) Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) Meeting ID: 867 0219 6652 Passcode: 944158
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that pursuant to the provisions of Education Code section 17390(b), the Advisory Committee of the Imperial Unified School District has established the following Priority Use List for the Property: 1. Sale of the Property pursuant to California law at the Property's highest and best value. 2. Ground Lease of the Property pursuant to California law at the Property's highest and best value. 3. Leave the Property as is. The purpose of the public hearing on September 16, 2020 is to provide the community the opportunity to provide input to the Advisory Committee on the acceptable uses of the Property. L763 S5,9
NOTICE OF SCHEDULED VACANCIES ON THE CITY OF EL CENTRO PLANNING COMMISSION
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No.77-51 notice is hereby given that one (1) scheduled vacancy will exist on the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro. Applications may be picked up at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or by calling (760) 337-4515. You may also download the application through the City of El Centro's web site at www.cityofelcentro.org/cityclerksoffice. All applications are due by 5:00 p.m. September 22, 2020 to the City Clerk. The successful appointee will serve for four (4) years (term will end October 3, 2024) with no compensation and will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office and complete an AB 1234 Ethics Training Course for Local Officials. Appointment to the Planning Commission shall not be made by the City Council for at least ten (10) working days after publication in the local newspaper and posting of this notice in the office of the City Clerk. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L771 S9
NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Calipatria on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. For Members of the City Council: Vote for no than two (2) Maria Nava-Froelich Sylvia Chavez Jackie Riddell George Prieto City Clerk Catherine Hoff Dated: September 9, 2020
NOTIFICACIN DE CANDIDATOS PARA LOS CARGOS PBLICOS
SE AVISA QUE las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para los cargos designados para ser ocupados en la Eleccin Municipal General que se llevar a cabo en la Ciudad de Calipatria el martes 3 de noviembre de 2020. Para miembros del Consejo: Vote por no ms de dos (2) Maria Nava-Froelich Sylvia Chvez Jackie Riddell George Prieto Secretario de la ciudad Catherine Hoff Fechado: 9 de septiembre de 2020 L772 S9
