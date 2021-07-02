BUHSD
is seeking qualified applicants to fill the following positions for the 21-22 year
English Teacher-DVHS
Deadline to apply: 7/9/21
Social Science Teacher-BUHS
Deadline to apply: 7/14/21
$58,759-$106,747/yr
Apply online at:
Employment contingent upon fingerprinting, drug testing TB
EOE
