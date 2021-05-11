El Centro Elementary School District
2021-2022 CERTIFICATED POSITIONS
•TK-3rd Grade Teacher
•4th-6th Grade Teacher
•TK-8th Grade Teacher
•K-4th Grade Dual
Immersion Teacher
•7/8 Grade History Teacher
•7/8 Grade Math Teacher
•7/8 ELA Teacher
Must hold appropriate CA credential with EL auth. to serve in position. Med/dntl/vision insurance.
.Open until filled
Apply on-line at:
Empl contingent upon positive background check
EEO
