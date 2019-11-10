CALEXICO — San Diego State University-Imperial Valley will be holding an opening reception Tuesday for an exhibition of works by local artist Joe Gaxiola.
The reception will be held at the Steppling Art Gallery at SDSU-IV from 5 to 8 p.m.
The exhibit, entitled, “AY Candie” is the second of a three-part series of largescale and medium-size paintings through which Gaxiola said he wants to “put the viewer through an emotional experience via color, line and texture, to make each painting as unavoidable as possible.”
Long a professional artist and designer, Gaxiola has for many years split his time between Los Angeles and his hometown of Calexico, drawing stimulation from the city and inspiration from the border region
Noted as a painter and muralist, Gaxiola’s large-scale abstract, expressionistic paintings serve as his core. His work has been shown in numerous one-person exhibitions and group shows throughout California, including at the Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions and a public art commission by the Smithsonian Institution. He was one of two featured artists at the Seventh Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival and Artist Showcase in 2018.
The reception for the exhibit is co-sponsored by the campus’ Instructionally Related Activities and the Associated Student Council.
Gaxiola’s exhibition will remain on display through Dec. 4. Gallery hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and by appointment.
More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/StepplingArtGallery/ or by emailing luis.hernandez@sdsu.edu.
