Korean BBQ welcomes local musical talent

Dim lights, elegant seats, intimate music acts, and a full bar on a warm summer night ... faint smells of delectable entrees waft in from the adjoined restaurant and the mood of the spectators in the lounge is jovial and comfortable. It’s a Thursday night and the newest venue in town, El Centro’s Sake Khan Korean BBQ House, is in full swing.
Since the restaurant’s opening date of June 15, management at Sake Khan have laser-focused their vision with regard to the atmosphere they are trying to create.
“Art and music are important for the soul, and they help take your mind off worldly problems,” manager and lead bartender Nubia Chavez said. “We want to cater to all different types of music genres and provide a relaxing place for couples and families to receive a good meal, grab a refreshing drink or two, and have a pleasant night out.”
For the people in attendance at the venue’s inaugural open mic night, the entertainment factor was present in full effect. Brawley native Michael Cooper strummed out cover songs such as Seether’s “Broken” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man,” citing the influence that rock music and the blues have had on his life. Performer “Grandpa Doc” Middleton played an accordion while singing a series of story songs. Visiting from Joshua Tree, first-time performer Leslie Mireya Andrews wowed the audience with covers of Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls,” Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time,” and Oasis’ “Wonderwall.”
Noting that her band, The Small Wonder Experience, focuses on messages of hope and communication, Andrews said that she would gladly perform in the Imperial Valley again.
Sake Khan owners Chavez and Imperial Valley Live Music promoter Peter Chesnut have a pretty clear game plan for the restaurant’s future.
“We would like to be a catalyst for the promotion of good live music,” Chesnut explained. “We are designed to bring people together and help the music scene in the Valley grow. The atmosphere here at Sake Khan is perfect for musicians to share their songs with crowds.”
Chesnut played a critical role in helping bring the musicians together Thursday, and an additional open mic night is planned for Aug. 22. Meanwhile, steps have already been taken to bring live entertainment back to Sake Khan on a regular basis. Karaoke nights are also going to be available every other Friday.
While Sake Khan Korean BBQ House offers authentic Korean dishes, blending of cultures is also an important part of the establishment’s atmosphere. Local Spanish group La Cachimba and ska band Epic XVIII brought their fan bases along with them to celebrate the opening of the restaurant in June.
“Our bloodline is through the culture of music and art,” Chavez reaffirmed. “Art is eloquent, and we want the culture of our restaurant and lounge to set the standard for the public experience of a night out among artists and musicians.”
Anyone interested in reaching out to Nubia Chavez for booking or performing at Sake Khan Korean BBQ House can email her at eajchavez760@yahoo.com.
