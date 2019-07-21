Niland desert serves as backdrop for music video

Desolate and barren, surreal and beautiful, empty and unexplored. These are words frequently used to describe the desert landscapes found in the outlands of the Imperial Valley. To capture the spirit of wanderlust and self-exploration that people frequently seek in places like these, many artists and creatives have found themselves making the journey to the desert to incorporate sprawling desert backgrounds in their works of art.
One such individual, director Courtney Hope Therond, recently made the trip from Los Angeles to bring the beautiful backdrop of the desert to life in an interpretive dance music video.
Directing “Heatstruck” on location in Flowing Wells, Therond and her film crew captured the essence of a woman finding herself and letting go of her past in a choreographed dance routine to the song “Bloodstream” by pop artist Iolite. Along with Director of Photography Cassiano Pereira and dancer-actress Courtney Parisi, Therond relied on Valley local Ryan Perez to find the perfect location for filming. As the special effects and location coordinator, Perez assisted with the production and helped bring the vision to life.
“I would describe this music video as modern, experimental filmmaking that you can’t get away with in a narrative,” Therond said. “It was challenging because we had to shoot fairly quickly before the sun moved too much, in order to avoid shadow movement. Also, lining up the movement of the camera with the beat of the music was complicated, since our dancer had to remain on beat.”
Filmed in a mere 2.5 hours, “Heatstruck” aims to be visually and emotionally compelling. As Parisi dances in the desert across a makeshift living room with furniture that constantly changes, the different emotions she experiences coordinates directly with the altering of the furniture. Depicted in a single shot with multiple versions of the dancer performing (at times, simultaneously), the music video spins around the dilapidated living room and sets a self-proclaimed “moody and feminine-themed” tone, according to Therond. With the idea originating a month prior to filming, Therond and her crew worked fast to create a work of art in a minimal amount of time.
“Everything came together very quickly,” Therond said. “We found furniture on Craigslist and rented a truck to pick it all up. Ryan scouted for a spot to shoot at, and we drove down to Niland. It was blistering hot outside, but we made it work, and we would definitely film out there again.”
Working as an assistant director during her day job, Therond has directed and produced numerous projects in addition to “Heatstruck.” Her 2018 short film “The Dress You Have On” took home the Best Short Film Award at the Middle Coast Film Festival. Submitted to multiple film festivals, “The Dress You Have On” was nominated in the “Best Narrative Short” category as well, and received high praise and recognition. Centering on the challenges revolving around the core of a couple’s relationship, Therond’s short film hones in on emotional honesty and the prospect of questioning true love’s sacrifices.
Hoping that her dance music video will leave an equally effective emotional impact on her audience, Therond is excited for people to watch “Heatstruck” and connect with the material.
“I want this to stand out,” Therond said. “This video was tough to make, so hopefully people will like it.”
Courtney Hope Therond’s video “Heatstruck,” as well as her short film “The Dress You Have On,” can be viewed on her website at www.courtneytherond.com.
