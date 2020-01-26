Pioneers Day honors vision of Imperial Valley’s founders

Since 2011, Pioneers Museum and the Imperial Valley Historical Society have held an annual event meant to honor the men and women whose vision built the Imperial Valley from a vast dry desert into a fruitful land where agriculture and communities could thrive.
The 10th annual Pioneers Day will be held Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Pioneers Museum grounds, providing a fun way for the younger generation to learn about the Valley’s history, and the men and women who settled the Valley in its early days.
The event, which includes free admission and free hotdogs, features hands on activities and displays to teach how the early pioneers lived in what was then a seemingly inhospitable environment, and the great effort it took to bring water to the region for the farming and ranching that would turn the Valley into a critical region for agriculture.
For the Historical Society, which owns and manages Pioneers Museum, the event has always been meant to honor those who came before.
“We decided we needed to do something that honors the pioneers of the Imperial Valley,” said Leanne Rutherford, president of the Historical Society. “We held the first event in 2011, and it has grown exponentially ever since then.”
It takes about 200 volunteers to make the event possible, and attendance has grown to more than 4,000 people each year, Rutherford said.
The event features an old-fashioned hayride, the chance to work with early rotary phones, butter churning, coffee grinding, a black smith shop, sewing demonstrations and, thanks to the Imperial Valley Gem and Mineral Society, a chance to pan for gold, like the gold miners of history.
Then, there is a chance to tour Pioneers Museum, and for those who have never visited the museum, the exhibits provide a glimpse into the Valley’s unique history. On the first floor of one building is an exhibit that showcases the different cultures that settled the Valley; another room highlights the history of the cattle industry and a display by the Irrigation District explains the history of water in the region. Also, downstairs are exhibits honoring the military history of the Valley. Upstairs are artifacts used by the pioneers, from the first tents that served as homes for families to the old plank road, at one time the only way to cross this section of desert between Arizona and California.
“The museum houses something for everyone — for all the different nationalities that pioneered the Valley and brought their cultures,” said Carson Kalin, also a member of the Historical Society.
On the grounds outside the museum are historical wagons and agricultural equipment used by the pioneers as well as an old schoolhouse.
The museum represents a walk through the Valley’s history, and to the Imperial Valley Historical Society, the museum itself and Pioneers Day are critical to ensure the next generation remembers the hard work of those who faced hardship to build the Valley. “The museum gives people an idea of what it was like to be a pioneer in the Valley,” Kalin said.
Rutherford added, “The Imperial Valley would not have existed without the pioneers. They had the vision to make the Valley what it is.”
Showcasing the history of the Valley is also important to both Rutherford and Kalin as their families were among the pioneers who had that vision.
Rutherford’s grandfather, Walter Lee Rutherford, first moved to the Valley in 1907 to start to farm in the region but left for a time. He returned around 1912, this time with a wife -- Gladys Rutherford. From that time on, the Imperial Valley became their home.
The Rutherfords ranched and farmed, and today the family continues the farming tradition started by Walter.
Kalin’s grandfather, Thomas Kennedy, moved to the Valley in 1910, left for a time, then returned in the 1920s with his family, and like Rutherford, Kalin’s grandfather began a long family tradition of farming and ranching in the Valley.
For Rutherford and Kalin, their family histories are a key reason why they are involved with the Historical Society.
“I value the preservation of the Valley’s history as a third generation Valleyite,” she said.
Both Rutherford and Kalin urge those who have never visited the museum or Pioneers Day to come on Feb. 1.
“The adults and the children of any age will all enjoy having an old-fashioned hayride,” Rutherford said.
Kalin added. “By attending, they will have a chance to look back and see the history, and it will give them an idea of what people did back then and how they lived, which is important for everyone to understand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.