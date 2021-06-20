Rapper Knightmare releases third album

EL CENTRO — Local rap artist Knightmare, formerly known as Ezko, has released a new album.
The artist said in a telephone interview the album released on May 30 is entitled “Silence is Golden.”
The production features 13 bilingual rap songs that seek to show a new facet of the 34-year-old artist.
“The title speaks for itself,” the rapper said in the interview.
According to Knightmare, the collection seeks to alert fans about the words we use and how to improve people’s messages.
“I seek to study the hows of life and listen more,” he said.
According to the rapper, his album reflects growing up in California neighborhoods and the search for improvement.
“The album deals with real issues about neighborhood life, but the message is always overcoming, how a boy like me and several of us continue to break stone, and thanks to this art we are out of vices, jails and the streets,” he said. “The only thing that I have always wanted to achieve is to put the entire Imperial Valley and my beautiful Mexicali in style, show everyone that we too have a lot to talk about in a positive way.”
This is the artist’s third album release, follow predecessors “Día de la Independencia” and “Clásico.”
Although his first album included rap songs, the second one was full of club-type songs.
Now he has returned to rap in response to fan requests.
The fact that his new album has an English title is due to the fact the Latin market has demanded more songs in English, although all of his songs are bilingual, he said.
Currently, Knightmare does not have any scheduled concerts, but has focused on creating videos of the songs. Possibly next month one of those videos will be released.
Until before the pandemic, Knightmare has performed in various places in the Imperial Valley and Mexicali, as well as in Tijuana; Rosarito; San Felipe; Puerto Peñasco, Texas; Las Vegas; San Diego, and New Mexico.
The album is available on all digital platforms.
The artist is also preparing to launch a new clothing line called “Azteca Imperial,” that will include urban-style shirts for both men and women.
“Thanks to all the people who support me from so many states and cities,” he said.
