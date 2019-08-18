Steak Nights have become an enduring tradition at Hot Rods & Beer

From the outside, Holtville’s Hot Rods & Beer, with its sheet-metal siding, tiered roof and overhead garage door, pretty much looks exactly like what it used to be: an old auto shop.
Inside, however, is one of the Valley’s most durable and engaging live music venues, rich with history pertaining to local Holtville culture, drag racing and authentic old-time rock and roll.
Bar owner and founder John Brock can often be found chatting up patrons of his bar, offering friendly conversation and banter. Signed electric guitars hang from the renovated walls of his old auto shop, while the neon lights from his custom-built stage permeate throughout the main bar.
Similar to stages encountered at House of Blues live music concert halls, the main stage at Hot Rods is where tribute bands, local musicians, and house performer Tato Ortega entertain the audience from night to night. It is one of three stages at Hot Rods, the others being in the San Felipe-style Beach Bar on the patio and in the Back Stage, a dining booth area built out of recycled grain bins that facilitate an open air theater experience.
It addition to its music and atmosphere, Hot Rods’ calling card has long been its traditional Angus Baby Steak Nights on Wednesdays and Fridays.
“In our first nine years of hosting steak nights, we’ve made over 97,000 ribeye steaks on Wednesdays and Fridays alone,” Brock said. “It’s like signing your name when you cook a dish for someone, so we take the quality of our food and entertainment seriously. In the end, it’s not about making money; it’s about creating an experience for good company while having fun at the same time.”
As the servers brought out plates and the aroma of steak drifted throughout the room, Ortega strummed the final chords of Sublime’s “Santeria” and launched into a wailingly beautiful cover of Alice in Chains’ “Man in the Box.” Emphasizing that this was his personal favorite cover of Ortega’s, Brock estimated that Ortega knows hundreds of songs from all different genres.
“Tato has been playing here for years, and he’s the best there is,” Brock said.
As the audience politely clapped after the ending of the song, Brock’s close friend and former employee Francisco Garza cheered along with his family. Having helped Brock rewire the building when it was first converted from auto shop, Garza now attends the steak nights regularly.
“This is the only venue in the Valley properly equipped for live music,” Garza said. “It’s perfect for the audience.”
Starting off as a “cook your own steak” function on Wednesdays for out-of-towners who came to work in the Valley on solar panels, windmills and construction sites, steak nights at Hot Rods expanded to Fridays as well to cater to the local public.
Designing his bar around two of his 1953 Ford F-100 pickup trucks, Brock knew from the start that he wanted to include a live music at the bar. Pairing live and engaging entertainment with plates of generously sized ribeye steaks, garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, and green beans, Brock helped build up steak nights at Hot Rods into a key component of Holtville’s cultural tradition.
In addition to the Angus Baby Steak Nights, Hot Rods frequently books local bands for performances and brings DJs to play music on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the Beach Bar on the patio. By scheduling tribute bands that have played songs by music acts such as Linkin Park, Brock’s establishment has also contributed to charity events for raising awareness regarding mental health.
Regardless of which night people choose to come out to Hot Rods, Brock aims to provide a memorable experience.
“Past years and memorabilia are important to me, and I want to share the history of Holtville with others,” Brock said. “If you don’t know where you come from, you’ll have no idea where you’re going.”
Hot Rods & Beer’s Angus Baby Steak Nights currently take place on Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. It is located at 235 W. Fifth St. in Holtville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.