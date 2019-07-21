Trashmob find their lane in local hip-hop scene

Music is often a manifestation of years of tireless dedication and creativity. For the six lyrical artists and two producers that comprise the hip-hop group Trashmob, the music they create is a cross-genre celebration that aims to elevate their audience while opening the eyes of their listeners to the world around them.
Growing up together in the Valley, rappers D-Stats, DayO, Petey Blink, Potent Child, A-Stylez, and Fa$e began their creative endeavors at the start of 2015. At the beginning of their musical career, producer Tad Ghost had the idea to create a podcast that documented the partying and obnoxious behavior that the group of longtime friends embodied. Along with additional producer EV9THR33, the group began writing, producing, recording and shooting music videos in-house for all of their original content. Performing at venues throughout the Valley, the hip-hop ensemble quickly gathered an underground following that expanded beyond the borders of Imperial County.
“We decided on the name Trashmob because it flips a negative perception into something positive and beautiful,” group member DayO said. “The name represents our lifestyle, but also conveys a deeper meaning. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”
With musical inspirations ranging across a wide platform, members of Trashmob have incorporated elements of Outkast, Tupac, Fabulous and even rock band Slayer into the backbone of their music tracks. With dark beats, tightly syncopated lyrical flows, and crisp production, Trashmob has elevated in local status and continues to wow audiences at every show they perform. Frequently making appearances at Valley venues such as El Centro’s Twilight, Trashmob is set on keeping the hip-hop community of the Valley energized and hungry for more.
“We are providing the hip-hop scene for the Valley and redefining the culture,” member D-Stats said. “As far as hip-hop culture goes, we try to reach out to everybody and talk about real-life experiences. We do what we want to do, find our lane through our music, and bring our fans along with us for the drive down life’s highway.”
With their origins sprouting from a homemade music studio in Tad Ghost’s kitchen, the members of Trashmob decided to give music a serious go in 2015. They focused on championing counterculture and social justice while rebelling against conservative ideals.
“The beats are the catalyst,” Tad Ghost said. “Not only do we excel ourselves in sound design, but you can see our vision and feel it through our music. We are creating something different that sets ourselves apart from other hip-hop artists in the Valley, or anywhere else.”
While many critics may write hip-hop artists off, group member Petey Blink set the record straight on what rap means to the common listener.
“Hip-hop itself is a stress-reliever, and it gets you through the day-to-day,” Petey Blink said. “Rap is empowering, and we are proud to be a part of it. When you listen and you vibe to what’s being said, you don’t feel so alone. It’s perspective, therapy, and a forging of connections all in one.”
Performing at Page 71 Lounge in Studio City, Calif., tonight as a part of the venue’s Spotlight Sundays entertainment events, Trashmob has started adding shows to their touring schedule outside the Valley. With sights set on the future, Trashmob plans to continue delivering electrifying performances that bring their audience to a cult-like frenzy.
“We will always be lucrative with what we do,” DayO said. “We celebrate life through our music.”
Videos of Trashmob’s performances and music videos can be watched on their Youtube page at “PRPL Room Music,” and their artist Instagram page can be found at IG: prplroommusic.
CAPTION
Members of Valley hip-hop group Trashmob are set on making a name for themselves. Shown here (clockwise, from top left) are Potent Child, Fa$e, D-Stats, DayO, Tad Ghost, Petey Blink and A-Stylez. PHOTO RYAN RIGNEY
CAPTION
A flier for upcoming Trashmob show.
CAPTION
Trashmob members Potent Child (left) and DayO perform at one of their shows. PHOTO RYAN RIGNEY
CAPTION
D-Stats perfects a vocal delivery while working on a new Trashmob track. PHOTO RYAN RIGNEY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.