Church welcomes new pastor

EL CENTRO — Rev. Alex Iniguez was installed as senior pastor of El Centro Church of the Nazarene on June 2.
Iniguez, his wife, Violet, and their two children, Zyara and Ezra came here from Shepherd’s House Church of the Nazarene in San Jacinto, where Rev. Iniguez had been associate pastor and Sunday school director for five years.
Iniguez, who was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and raised in San Bernardino, also has worked in the field of addictions for the past six years. He served as a counselor at the Salvation Adult Rehabilitation Center in Perris, Calif. He is an internationally certified alcohol and drug counselor II.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the Lord here in Imperial Valley and so happy to be a part of this loving church,” he said. “God is still making miracles, and He is still changing lives.”
