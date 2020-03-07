Changing spaces, expanding collections

The Imperial Valley and Southern California are ripe with history. They have been home to a multitude of peoples with traditions and a presence that spans the millenia.
From the Kumeyaay to the Quechan, Cocopah, Cahuilla and Pai Pai, there is evidence of life and civilization in our deserts, mountains and along our rivers that — it has been argued — extends back over 50,000 years. With that long a history, the material evidence of those early peoples and their activity and lives is abundant.
Since 1973, the Imperial Valley Desert Museum has served a vital role in the stewardship of this ancient and long-established history, providing a space for recovered artifacts to ensure both their preservation and celebration. As with any collection, however, there is always the challenge of the space itself: What can be kept and how much of it?
Now, after nearly 50 years, IVDM is preparing for a significant renovation to its museum space, readying for a community-driven renovation project that will greatly expand its capacity to better care for, receive, and utilize its collections of artifacts for years to come.
The science of storage
Whether it be from a college-sponsored archaeological field school like that operated by Imperial Valley College in the 1970s, a modern development or construction project, or from long-distant relatives that once self-explored the desert spaces, many artifacts and material culture have come to light over the last century. With so much history surrounding us throughout Imperial Valley and beyond, it can be a challenge simply to physically retain and house the growing multitude of these recovered artifacts.
Today, the museum’s collections number more than 30,000 objects. They include everything from pottery (ollas in Spanish, aas’kay in Ipai, saa’kay in Tipai), to stone tools (lithics) which include hand axes, projectile points, and grinding stones, to baskets, sandals, headdresses, and more. These objects span the ages and demonstrate the variety of techniques and adaptations employed by the region’s first indigenous peoples in navigating the complexities of our Land of Extremes.
The care of each object is unique. A piece of pottery demands different treatment than a stone tool or the organic fibers of a basket or cloth. Even something as simple as the shape and weight of an object can impact the method and tools used in its storage or display.
Over the years, the IVDM storage area has grown in its sophistication to include such tools as temperature and relative humidity controllers, which regularly monitor and report on the stable environment in which the collections are kept. Other techniques, such as locked doors with restricted access, are considerably more low-tech but nevertheless serve an important purpose. Together, these regulations, tools and technologies help preserve museum collections, ensuring their safety and security for years to come.
A recognized problem
Almost since opening its new Ocotillo facility in 2012, IVDM has faced a looming problem: the steady arrival of new collections. At some point, a storage room’s shelves can only hold so much!
In 2013, two separate independent studies identified in the museum a need to expand its storage area capacity. In place of its current four storage rooms connected by a joint hallway, the studies suggested a complete renovation to remove walls and instead create a single, unified space.
The benefits to this were obvious and many. Removing walls would increase the total space available for shelving. It would further transform the four separate rooms, each with its own micro-climate and independent monitoring system, into a single space — one with a singular environmental policy that could ensure uniform conditions for the treatment of its stored collections. Despite this, for many years it was only a dream, limited in its action never by a lack of will but by the absence of necessary funding.
A community effort
In 2018, IVDM received an unexpected donation of shelving by the County of Imperial Courthouse. These new rolling shelves would replace the fixed shelves currently in place in the museum’s storage rooms. Their ability to move on a rail system, stacking against one another, promised the ability to effectively double the storage capacity of the museum’s collections space.
Working through the nights across summer 2018, a team of dedicated IVDM staff and volunteers disassembled and transported more than 200 of the metal shelves to their new home in Ocotillo. Next, they only needed a space large enough for their installation.
By 2019, after seven years of data-gathering, note-taking and observation, the case for a change was clear. A grant was written and awarded with the Institute of Museum and Library Services for this long-desired improvement. Plans were drawn, and permits finalized.
Today, museum staff are readying IVDM for this long-awaited project. Already the store rooms are being emptied and the collections are being moved to a temporary storage space. Most amazing from this is the new ability to review and explore the many boxes of artifacts hidden deep within the museum’s collections.
Over the next several months, IVDM looks forward to sharing these discoveries and updates with its visitors as it builds the future of its facility, one nut and bolt and box of artifacts at a time, for the next 50 years and beyond.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.