Creation of the San Diego & Arizona Railway

This is a centennial year, marking 100 years since the completion of the San Diego and Arizona railway. Better known as the Impossible Railroad for its treacherous stretch of track through the Jacumba Mountains, the SD&A was the first and only completed railway to cross our mountains and desert, connecting San Diego with Imperial Valley and beyond.
This was a difficult task riddled with hardships including the steep mountainous terrain, unstable rock formations, extremely hot temperatures, and prickly desert plants. Its construction is the story of the wealthy and hardworking John D. Spreckels and his triumph in connecting the farms, industries and communities of Imperial Valley with the coast in the face of many adversities.
Who was John D. Spreckels?
Have you heard the Spreckels name before? It is a common sight at the Spreckels Sugar Co. factory in Brawley. Founded by John’s father in 1899, it was enormously successful and fueled the family’s fortune. Using this wealth, Spreckels went on to create many of his own businesses in San Francisco, including newspapers and the Oceanic Steamship Co. Over time, he set his sights on San Diego and relocated.
At the time, San Diego was still a relatively small town with population of only 16,000 people and little development beyond its harbor. Spreckels took this as an opportunity to invest, and created many businesses and famous landmarks that are still around today, including Balboa Park, Spreckels Theater and Belmont Park located on Mission Beach.
Surveying the land and plotting a course
John D. Spreckels’ success in San Diego drew the attention of the Southern Pacific railroad company, who approached him as a partner in developing a railway between San Diego and El Centro. John agreed, and construction of the railway began in 1907.
To begin, an army of surveyors were hired to scout the land between San Diego and El Centro and map the best route for the train. “Best” in this case meant to reduce the amount of steep climbs and descents the path would travel. This often resulted in the path becoming unusually curvy or doubling back on itself to avoid unforgiving terrain.
Everyone knew that there would be some extremely hard segments of the rail to construct, specifically the Carizzo Gorge. The Carizzo Gorge would require the creation of multiple tunnels through the hard rock mountains and trestles that were sure to be difficult, time-consuming and expensive.
Issues in construction
The many issues that occurred during construction included financial insecurity, political unrest in Mexico, unbearable working conditions and disease. A few years into construction, Spreckel’s partnership with Southern Pacific dissolved. Things got worse when Southern Pacific sued him for $3 million in back-due construction costs! Spreckels was a man of persistence: he chose to continue construction and sold his water company to the city of San Diego to help finance the project. Around the same time, political issues arising in Mexico led to increased robberies of the freight and supplies carried by the train for about a year, ultimately stopping construction on the western side of the rail until the situation resolved.
On the western side of the rail stemming from El Centro, construction continued. Crews endured extreme heat and backbreaking labor to lay track and blast tunnels. Some mountains were made of rock so hard that the team could only progress a few inches a day! Exhausting conditions caused high worker turnover rates, even though the pay was relatively generous for the time. This was only worsened when the 1918 influenza epidemic swept across the nation. Although there were only two construction casualties among the workers, many who contracted the flu would face the sad fate of returning home to die.
Despite by hardship after hardship, construction was finally completed after 12 years in 1919. On Nov. 15, 1919, John D. Spreckels realized his vision and struck the golden spike, connecting the line between coast and cactus. This momentous occasion was a triumph over our land of extremes.
As we know today, they would soon find that, even completed, the project was far from over. Its story continues today and is the feature of a NEW public exhibit at IVDM running across October and November this year.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
