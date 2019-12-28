To anyone driving past the Imperial Valley Desert Museum this fall, a view of the museum grounds was no doubt one of dirt, debris and heavy machinery.
Across the months of September and October, the parking lot and driveway facilities of IVDM underwent a significant upgrade, transforming from a heavily rutted surface of hard, compact dirt to one of smooth asphalt and concrete.
To earlier visitors, that drive was always a challenge — both the quality of a vehicle’s suspension and the fillings in one’s own teeth. It’s easy now to recognize the convenience of such an improvement, but much like the construction of the building itself, the completion of the lot and its driveway was a project that previously was only just a dream.
On Dec. 19, IVDM closed that chapter in its history, turning the page on a future marked by the ribbon cutting and official dedication of its completed Parking Lot Redevelopment Project.
A long history, a vision deferred
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum Society has been serving the communities of Imperial Valley for more than 45 years. From its earliest beginnings with Imperial Valley College’s Archaeological Field School under its founders Jay von Werlhof and Michael Barker, and the growth of its collections and knowledge with Morlin Childers, the museum and its society are passionate about the Imperial Valley and its deserts — and just how special they both are.
In the mid-1990s, with the donation of land to the Museum Society in the town of Ocotillo, it became the vision of Jay von Werlhof and others to create an institution based in the deserts and amid the history it sought to preserve and engage. From its onset, their vision was broad-reaching, encompassing a building surrounded by nature trails, living micro-climates of our local desert spaces, animal exhibits and enclosures, and a visitor-ready and friendly parking lot.
With the completion of the museum building in 2008, and its opening to the public in 2012, that first and most important part of its vision was realized.
Since that time, the museum and its vision have grown. From a first-year visitation of only a few thousand, IVDM is now a museum woven into the fabric of its local communities, serving more than 22,000 visitors annually from Imperial County, San Diego County and beyond. In that time, focuses and priorities changed — funding sources shifted toward exhibit development, public events and hikes, and a thriving education and field-trip program. Set aside during this growth was the original vision of a finished parking lot and driveway.
A community project
For years, the greatest challenge to realizing the goal of a completed parking lot was one of funding. From an initial Transportation Enhancement Grant in 2005 to a 2016 USDA Community Facilities Grant for safety lighting, IVDM has been working toward this project since before the completion of the museum itself.
Enter 2019. Growing from a series of meetings with one or two individuals in small offices, to larger conferences and presentations at the county level, this project quite suddenly experienced an outpouring of support from agencies, businesses and individuals from across Imperial Valley.
With input and support by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Air Pollution Control District, Imperial Irrigation District, Planning & Development, Public Works, the Imperial County Transportation Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, IVDM had the support it needed to move ahead. Joining these agencies were a number of private groups and businesses, which donated their time, labor and expertise to help see this project through.
Within the span of only a few months, the dream was not only alive once more, but now a looming reality spearheaded by the communities it would serve.
Building a future
Working with groups the likes of Dynamic Engineering, Landmark Consultants, Granite Construction, and Supreme Electrical, IVDM was able to not only map and design but begin construction on its Parking Lot Redevelopment Project.
The museum broke ground on the new lot on Sept. 16, launching a project that would span nearly four weeks of construction and supported by more than $460,000 raised through grants, awards and donations.
From power line removals to broken irrigation pipes, it was never an easy task. The completed lot today exists as a testament to not only the quality of the work performed, but also the creativity and vision of the crews who labored to make it possible.
Today, their work has not only increased the operational capacity of this institution moving forward as a community museum, but as a total community resource. From reducing in the total air pollutants and dust emissions over Ocotillo and greater Imperial County, to increasing the ease of access to IVDM for tourism and emergency use, the completion of this project marks a new chapter in the future of the Desert Museum. Its future is bright as it looks forward to another 45 years — and more — of service.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dr. David Breeckner is executive director of Imperial Valley Desert Museum.
