As all of us who call the Imperial Valley home can attest, our arid climate and extreme temperatures might make the thought of large amounts of water existing here seem improbable. After all, what defines a desert is not its heat or how much sand it has, but rather its low levels of rainfall. If we exclude entirely man-made bodies of water and canals from the equation, there’s not much surface water to be seen locally. However, like many of mother nature’s gifts, its bountiful but delicate supply of groundwater lies hidden from view beneath the surface.
What is an aquifer?
An aquifer is an underground layer of porous or fractured rocks and other smaller particles, such as silt or gravel, which holds water similar to a sponge. In the United States alone, there is more groundwater than the capacity of all surface reservoirs or lakes, and they vary greatly in size, depth, and capacity. For example, some can be found closer to the surface or even tens of thousands of feet deep. What gives an aquifer its shape is largely determined by where the rock and earth surrounding it stops allowing water to permeate through, which effectively creates a natural container to help retain the water. Aquifers play a critical role in ensuring people and cities have access to water when surface resources are insufficient to meet demand.
Our local aquifer
According to the California Department of Water Resources, the Imperial Valley Groundwater Basin is part of the larger Colorado Desert Hydrologic Region. The basin is bounded to the east by the Sand Hills and to the west by the impermeable rocks of the Fish Creek and Coyote Mountains. To the north, it is bounded by the Salton Sea, which is the discharge point for groundwater in the basin, and it extends across the U.S.-Mexico border into Baja California where it underlies part of the Mexicali Valley. The basin is believed to contain saturated sedimentary rock deposits as thick as 20,000 feet, but a sizable portion of the water cannot be directly used for human consumption (without processing) as it contains elevated levels of dissolved solids in it.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated a large swath of the basin as the Ocotillo-Coyote Wells Aquifer and deemed it a “Sole Source Aquifer,” meaning that it supplies at least 50% of the drinking water consumed in the area above the aquifer. The aquifer is the only source of potable water for the communities of Ocotillo, Coyote Wells, Nomirage, and Yuha Estates, as well as for other industrial and agricultural users, which is extracted using wells. Unlike most of the Imperial Valley, they do not get their water from the Colorado River, so maintaining the health of the aquifer is crucial to their survival.
A delicate balance
Because people’s lives and livelihoods depend on it, extraction must be balanced with the evolving needs and long-term sustainability of the aquifer and basin as a whole. Like any natural resource, if care is not taken, aquifers can become victims of over-extraction, resulting in a phenomenon known as drawdown. This refers to the lowering of the water table, which is the constantly changing dividing line in an aquifer that separates its saturated and unsaturated zones. Short-term, localized drawdowns can be caused by nearby pumping from wells, but generally quickly recover after the pumping has ceased. To help mitigate this negative effect, production wells even have alternating periods where the well is on and off, which allows the water table to recuperate and return to normal levels.
Steps such as these, which are mandated and monitored by various agencies across all levels of government, ensure that our precious underground water resources will be safe to use and available to future generations. As the Imperial Valley assumes the mantle of “Lithium Valley,” it is as important as ever to ensure that industrial wells tapping into our aquifer do so in a water-efficient and responsible manner. Fortunately, some of the more recent projects underway tout their comparatively low water depletion and re-injection of water back into the ground.
Join IVDM for its annual Water Day event
The story of water in our region is constantly changing, but is anything but novel. Without water, the Imperial Valley as we know it would look very different! However, goliaths such the All-American Canal and the Colorado River sometimes get all the credit, which is why this time around we give a nod to the role water stored in our aquifers has served historically and in the present.
In that spirit, we invite you to come cool off and celebrate the awesome power of water with us this July 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be fun for all ages and families, featuring water gun fights, a splash pool, food, music, and talks and presentations across the day. This is a free community hosted by IVDM and sponsored by the Ocotillo Optimists. No registration is required.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
