LAND OF EXTREMES: Creepy crawlers of the desert

The Imperial Valley belongs to the greater Sonoran Desert, the most biodiverse desert in the world! It is a tough place to live, and to survive all plants and animals must adapt to the extreme environment. Our Valley is not only home to arachnids with sinister reputations, but other creepy crawlers with interesting adaptations and bizarre features!
Jerusalem cricket
The Jerusalem cricket (Stenopelmatus fuscus) is an insect of the Stenopelmatidae family. Whether you call it a Jerusalem cricket, potato bug or Child of the Earth, if you spot this unusual creature, it is bound to stick in your memory!
The Jerusalem cricket is about 2 inches long with a disproportionately large, bald, shiny, almost human-like head. Its head and body are usually amber-yellow with a striped abdomen. Although they look fearsome, they are nonvenomous and do not bite unless provoked.
They spend most of their lives underground and come out at night to roam, looking for food. Its legs are well adapted for digging in the soil. They use their strong mandibles to eat decaying plant material and insects. If you are working in the agricultural fields, you might come across the Jerusalem cricket feeding on the roots and tubers of the crop, which is why it is also called a potato bug.
Desert centipede
There are two types of centipedes that live in the Sonoran Desert. One is the giant desert centipede (Scolopendra heros), and the other is the common desert centipede (Scolopendra polymorpha). The two species of desert centipedes are found throughout the southern United States and into Mexico.
While the common centipede is smaller at about 4 to 5 inches, the giant centipede can reach a length of 6 to 8 inches! They both can be identified by their flattened segmented body and many legs. Speaking of legs, they have either 21 or 23 pairs of legs! The common centipede is tan and brown, while the giant centipede has an orange body with a black head and tail. The bright coloring of the giant centipede is an adaptation warning potential predators that it is toxic, and not a tasty meal!
Smaller, common centipedes eat insects and spiders, while giant centipedes have been known to also eat lizards, frogs, and even small rodents!
For humans, a bite from the giant centipede usually causes sharp, local pain and swelling. A centipede may bite you in self-defense if it feels threatened, but calling it a bite is technically wrong. The bite is actually a pinch. It pinches with its first pair of legs, not its mouth.
The centipede doesn’t just bite in self-defense, it hunts! When it pinches its prey, the centipede releases venom containing a toxin that numbs the nervous system of insects, making them unable to sense or escape. At the same time, another toxin interferes with the autonomic nervous system of vertebrates, making small vertebrates easier to subdue and devour!
Creosote bush
walkingstick
With over 2,000 species of stick insects, The creosote bush walkingstick (Diapheromera covilleae), is a perfect example of adaptation, and nature’s unique designs for survival! Like its name suggests, the creosote bush walkingstick lives exclusively on the creosote bushes of the southwestern United States. Their bodies are long and thin, like twigs, ranging from 5 to 10 centimeters (2.0 to 3.9 in) in length.
Through an adaptation called “crypsis,” the creosote bush walkingstick blends in so perfectly with its surrounding leafy habitat that it often goes completely unseen by humans and would-be predators. The color of young walking sticks are green, matching the new growth of the creosote bush. The adult males are gray and resemble a dead twig, and the adult female, which is larger than the male, resembles a larger creosote twig.
In addition to their camouflage, creosote bush walkingsticks move slowly, if at all, during the day. Most species of walkingsticks only move under the cover of darkness.
Together, Jerusalem crickets, common and giant desert centipedes, and creosote bush walkingsticks are just one small part of the rich biodiversity of our local and regional deserts. Their adaptations to our Land of Extremes are as unique as the environment itself. Their continued survival is a testament to our living desert and the wonders it holds!
Ryan McHale is head curator at the Imperial Valley Desert Museum.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.