LAND OF EXTREMES: Defying Borders, a Museum on Tour

For years the United States’ border with Mexico has dominated national conversation. For residents of Imperial County, the border and Border Wall are a regular and active part of our daily landscape. From its role in our local economies, to travel and tourism, and cultural exchange, the reality of the border and all that comes with it are ever-present, changing with us as we ourselves grow. For years, Calexico native and local artist Jimmy Dorantes has captured that local perspective on this national conversation through his camera lense. Now those stories can be seen in his first exhibit series, Life Along The Border -- Imperial Valley’s first nationally-traveling exhibit!
The Artist Himself
Since receiving his first camera at the age of three, photography has been a way of life for Mr. Dorantes. Mr. Dorantes’ photography showcases five decades of work and his personal experience growing up along the border, documenting what was happening, literally, in his own front yard. Receiving his first job in photojournalism at the age of 12 with the Calexico Chronicle, Mr. Dorantes’ work has been featured across national news outlets such as the Associated Press and Time Magazine, and also partnered with major institutions such as the Smithsonian Institute. Through those collaborations and over many years of border-related assignments, his portfolio continued to grow, waiting to be shared. Through his trained eye, Mr. Dorantes’ photos capture the moments, stories, and lives of people within the context of the border and tell a story that’s both familiar and human. In 2019, with renewed interest in our own border region, the time was right to share them with new audiences.
Life Along The Border
For photographers, an exhibition is a chance to share a vision or idea. For Mr. Dorantes, it represents a lifetime of work and one that is deeply personal to him and the region in which he grew up. Working with Imperial Valley Desert Museum, a new exhibit was designed -- one which relies on his expertise and experience to reflect Life Along The Border in Imperial Valley, that invites new consideration and conversation within its communities.
Intended to provide a neutral and balanced narrative, Life Along The Border features 41 photographs divided into four sections, touching on various aspects that affect the lives of people living along the border. These include difficulties many people face in Mexico and possible motivations they may have in wanting to immigrate to the US, as well as capturing the lives of immigrants choosing to live in the US and redefining what it means to be an American.
Some of the photographs highlight the geographical barriers people face when attempting to enter the US, such as freeways, mountains, bodies of water, and detail the evolution of the construction of the Border Wall since the late 1970s. In addition, the exhibit contextualizes the complex history of the US border with Mexico, including the history behind the formation of the modern border, the creation of the US Border Patrol, immigration statistics, and the work of local non-profit organizations like Water Stations that provide water barrels and jugs in the desert for anyone in need. The contextual information provided throughout the exhibit expands on Mr. Dorantes’ photography and transforms the conversation beyond the Border Wall.
Visitor Response and Engagement
Life Along The Border encourages visitors to share their thoughts and perspective. Intended to spark an open dialogue, it encourages visitors to provide their own definitions and insight to such terms as illegal immigrant, illegal alien, illegal entry, and undocumented individual. Since its opening in December 2019, Life Along The Border has received overwhelmingly positive responses from visitors, with many leaving personal notes and letters of their own experiences.
With this exhibit, IVDM is venturing into new territory. The exhibit will be open until March 1, 2020 and then travel across the United States, becoming the first exhibit developed and curated by IVDM that will travel nationally, bringing a local perspective to a national conversation! In honor of Life Along The Border, the Museum is hosting a closing reception with Mr. Dorantes that is open to the public on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 - 4:00pm. IVDM encourages you to stop by to experience the exhibitbefore it’s whisked away and have a final opportunity to express your thoughts with Mr. Dorantes.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10am-4pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.