LAND OF EXTREMES" Dia de los Muertos: a modern legacy

The Day of the Dead, also known as Dia de los Muertos, is a popular tradition in Mexican culture. At its heart, the multi-day celebration stands as a gathering in remembrance of passed family and friends and as a chance to honor and support their journey in the afterlife. Today, Dia de los Muertos stands as a public holiday on the southern side of the border, and has even been classified by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
These modern celebrations and observances continue to grow in popularity and represent a merging of cultures, including their association with Western Christian traditions like All Saints Day and All Souls Day. However, the earliest origins of the holiday hold in their roots the traditions and culture of the region’s earlier indigenous peoples.
Origins
The traditions of Dia de los Muertos began as a combination of Aztec culture and other local, indigenous peoples, and the Christian holidays of the Spanish conquistadors. Their development into the modern holiday represents the challenging history of the period, as different beliefs and peoples clashed in their closeness to each other. Today, it is still possible to find within the modern holiday traces of those earlier celebrations.
The pre-Columbian Aztec celebrations of what would become Dia de los Muertos extend back thousands of years. Their focus was a month-long festival to the goddess Mictēcacihuātl, “Lady of the Dead” and Queen of Mictlān (the Underworld). Unlike today’s celebrations, which are in the fall and focus around late October and early November, these early celebrations were instead observed across the month of August, in the ninth month of the Aztec calendar.
In addition to its celebration in early Mesoamerica, traditions of this sort were also prevalent and locally adapted in the indigenous cultures of Baja and southern California. Among the Kumeyaay, their observation of All Souls Day has represented a joining of traditional and Christian values and included decorating cemeteries, a mass, and a feast and a party.
These parties would often last two to three days and consist of drinks, playing games and singing traditional bird songs. Then, as a community, they would clean their cemeteries and party, one location at a time. These extended community parties and gatherings are not as common today, but aspects of their traditions remain today.
The joining of different religious beliefs and holiday celebrations was helped made possible by similarities between the local and arriving cultures. Despite challenges and often open conflict between indigenous peoples and the religious beliefs of the European Christians, the eventual adaptation between the two cultures was not as radical a departure as first expected. Among the Kumeyaay, for instance, comparisons in role and authority between the Kumeyaay kuseyaay and Catholic priests, or bird songs and Gregorian chants, helped bridge the divide between these competing beliefs.
Dia de los Muertos today
Today, Dia de los Muertos celebrates the dead with cheerful festivals and partying. These celebrations are to help remind the community and the youth that death is a natural part of the cycle of life, which consists of birth, childhood and adulthood. They accomplished this by creating crafts and foods that were inspired by the dead, such as candy skulls and skeletons.
This Dia de los Muertos, remember to use it as an opportunity to spend time with your loved ones and pay homage to those that came before you. It is the perfect time to take an often grim topic and shift it to a comforting light. This Sunday, Imperial Valley Desert Museum will be celebrating the traditions and different cultures of Dia de los Muertos with Octobercraft! — a day of free crafts, arts and activities for the families and youth of Imperial Valley. And, just like the holiday itself, costumes are encouraged.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.