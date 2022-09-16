The Imperial Valley Desert Museum challenges what it means to be a museum in the 21st century. We engage local communities with the history, science, and culture of their region through hands on activities, and experiential lessons and curricula. Additionally, we provide services in the areas of field trips and in-classroom education programs, arts booths at community events and fairs in Imperial County and eastern San Diego County, public lecture series, a rotating annual community fair series (Ocotillo Water Day, Ocotillo Rocks, and Ocotillo Blooms), Traditional Craft Day weekends, culture fairs, a public beginner hiking program, and both in-classroom and on-site arts and education programming with the system-engaged youth of the Imperial County Probation Department.
Notably in 2017, IVDM began to work with Imperial County Probation Department to provide the youth of Community Work Service (CWS) program a structured setting to complete public service projects that serve as an intervention. This program diverts first time and low-risk offenders from the formal court process or in lieu of fines by allowing them to perform public service projects in Imperial County. Through previous collaborations such as litter pick up, creation of a desert tortoise habitat, participating in the development of new educational content and games, and embellishment of a large sculpted tortoise, IVDM provides these youth a constructive and engaging alternative through which to learn and grow, whilst benefiting their community.
Education Growth Spurt
In 2018, IVDM expanded its role with IC Probation Department by beginning a weekly arts and education program in the Esther Huff school at Juvenile Hall. Since that time, IVDM staff have worked with system engaged youth to demonstrate the history, arts, and cultural traditions of the Valley’s earliest inhabitants and its ancient past. Through revolving sessions, such as one on coiled clay pottery making and another on pendant necklace weaving, IVDM exposes the most underserved youth to the traditional arts of the region, instilling in them a sense of self-worth and pride in their environment.
These programs have been successful, as reported both by our partners at IC Probation Department in youth recidivism and through youth testimonials. The Education department for the IVDM continues to grow following the Museum’s reopening in April 2021. Our HOTG programing provides education solutions for multiple projects in or near Imperial County. IVDM staff deliver lessons and activities every Friday and Saturday with Esther Huff School, every Saturday with Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home, and the Aspire Program rotating weekly between Westmoreland and Heber. Aspire is the newest addition of the three, that IC Probations spearheaded to help youth at risk from getting put into the system.
Full STEAM Ahead
IVROP is a collaboration in which the details are still under development. This is a recent partnership that will focus on internships with IVDM focusing on agriculture and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). One of the internships will center primarily on agriculture, which their focus would be to tend the gardens around the museum and begin the project for the gardens at IVDM’s offsite facility known as the APC (Activities and Propagations Center). The APC is intended to grow local and native plants that would then be propagated near the Salton Sea. The intern would also help with events and possibly field trips in correlation to agriculture.
The STEAM intern would focus on the engineering related aspect of the Education Program. They would assist with research to develop new activities or lessons for the education program. Similar to the Agriculture intern the Steam intern would also help with field trips and events related to STEAM. IVDM is currently working on expanding their STEAM content. This intern would be a great addition to assisting with our education curriculum.
Navigating New Terrain
IVDM has recently partnered with El Centro Elementary School District (ECESD) for Expanded Learning Opportunities Program or ELO-P. This program is time allotted outside of school hours for activities paid for by the school district. The time needed is 27 hours of outside extracurricular activities. There are also multiple other local institutions that have partnered with ECESD on this new project. This new project is exciting for IVDM since our first date is less than two weeks away!
IVDM hopes to keep growing the Education Department and keep providing nourishing information to the next generation of the Imperial Valley! For any field trip inquires you can contact our Education Coordinator, Luis Landeros at education@ivdesertmuseum.org.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.