As we eagerly await the cooling temperatures, fall marks a special time in the annual calendar. For many, it is a time of family and feasts, celebration, and gift giving. For many across the country, the fall season brings to mind images of colorful autumn leaves strewn across rolling hills with the hint of crispness in the air.
This, however, is not the case in the Imperial Valley. Gazing out into the vastness of the Yuha desert, we are reminded of the unique setting of our desert environment. The Imperial Valley truly is a land of extremes: from the oppressive summer heat which regularly breaks 120 degrees to the comfort of a sunny 70 degrees in the middle of winter, survival and adaptation within its borders are unique features to our corner of the country.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum exists to celebrate, preserve and interpret the desert, its environs, and the history of life in it. While others across the country look to the Evergreen plant for its resilience in the cold of winter, we instead look to the rugged Ocotillo and other desert plants for their unique desert adaptations!
Watered Down
Currently, discussions of the ongoing drought in Southern California have brought water issues surrounding the Colorado River to the forefront in the Imperial Valley. The desert in Imperial County has continually battled low water levels and because of this, our desert plants have been adapting to live with low amounts of water for over 11,000 years.
Many of the desert plants in our region have been around since the Pleistocene Epoch – 2.5 million to 11,700 years ago. The Sonoran Desert (and Yuha Desert) which we are a part of is one of the most ecologically rich and biologically diverse deserts on the planet. Cacti may be the only plant people expect to see in a desert, but they are just one of the plants that have adapted to live in our extreme environment.
Cacti have adapted to conserve water and nutrients and many varieties thrive in our desert. Shallow, extensive root systems allow them to quickly absorb additional dew and ground moisture. This type of root system allows the plant to make the most of the short rains that we normally get in the desert. Many cacti, like prickly pear, have fleshy leaves that prevent them from easily losing water. Others have nearly hollow stems that let them store moisture.
Take it or Leaf it
What we consider thorns or spines on cacti are actually modified leaves. Spines, in addition to serving as protection against being eaten by animals or trampled by humans, mean less surface area that is exposed to the heat. This in turn reduces moisture loss! Some cacti are so thorny that they can even provide their own shade to keep from being burned by the sun.
Plants that do have leaves, such as mesquite, have small leaves usually with a waxy coating that allows them to retain water. Stems and leaves of desert plants are usually light-colored: gray, gray-green, or white, because lighter colors reflect light and heat, keeping the plants cooler. Other plants, like jojoba, have vertical leaves in order to only face the sun in early mornings or late afternoons when photosynthesis can be performed more efficiently. The Ocotillo plant even remains dormant and leafless during droughts to conserve water!
Desert Education: New Programs, New Ideas
In past years, the IVDM has worked to improve its grounds through gardens around its main property. This work has blossomed (get it!) into a vibrant desert garden filled with a variety of desert cactus and plants, together meant to prove the resiliency and adaptation of life in even the harsh desert environment. Now, we look to the next step, which combines our continued local beautification with education and practice.
Beginning this fall, IVDM is partnering with the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program (IVROP) to develop an internship focused on local native plants and their care. Stay tuned as future articles will detail this ongoing and fruitful work!
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.