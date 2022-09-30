As cooler temperatures tease the residents of the Imperial Valley causing us all to wait with eager anticipation, IVDM staff are gearing up for the beginning of its fall 2022 hiking season! With two hiking groups – the IVDM Lowlanders and Jacumba Hikers – IVDM combines the joys of exploration in nature while incorporating the educational and cultural lessons! You might be thinking to yourself, “there is nothing to see, it is all sand and barren!” That, however, is where you would be wrong. The Imperial Valley has a rich and diverse history, dating back millions of years if you only take a closer look!
What is a Desert?
When many hear the word desert, they often think of hot and sandy locations. While deserts certainly meet these conditions, they are not the only known deserts. By definition, a desert is any location – regardless of temperature – which on average receives less than 10 inches of rainfall or precipitation each year. It may surprise you to learn that based on this definition, Antarctica is also considered to be a desert! Although it may seem counterintuitive when you compare the brown and hot climate of the Imperial Valley to Antarctica, the minimal rainfall Antarctica receives means it is one of the driest environments in the world!
The Western Imperial Valley is home to the Yuha Desert, a subset of the greater Sonoran Desert region. This desert only receives an average of 2.92 inches each year, making it one of the drier deserts in the United States. This desert space is home to a variety of unique plants, animals, and prehistoric and historic cultural sites, including ancient fossilized oyster shell beds, Crucifixion thorns, De Anza Trail Historical Monument, and some of North America’s oldest surviving examples of stamped earthen art – geoglyphs. Researchers come from all over the world to study our unique area, exploring its unique history, animals, and geology.
The History of Water
The Imperial Valley, however, is a land of contradictions. Water has, and continues to be, a defining feature of the region. Did you know that ten million years ago Imperial Valley was completely underwater? The Gulf of California extended all the way up to the Coachella Valley and created a thriving marine environment home to shellfish, oysters, corals, and large marine mammals. Today, evidence of this vast marine life is still visible here in Imperial Valley if you only take a closer look. The small town of Ocotillo, California, home to the Imperial Valley Desert Museum, boasts fossilized oyster beds, shell canyons and even an ancient fossilized sea cow that dates back five to seven million years! Almost completely intact, these bones have been preserved across the millenia, largely untouched by human hands, and evidence of the size and scope of the Valley’s ancient underwater ecosystem. The buildup of sediment over time from the Colorado River resulted in an earthen dam that eventually separated the Valley from the Gulf of California.
Periodically, the Colorado River flooded beyond its natural banks, and would flow north, towards lower ground previously carved out by the Gulf of California. The lowest ground eventually became a bed for what is now called ancient Lake Cahuilla, and it was located where the Salton Sea currently is. It is estimated it took 12-20 years for ancient Lake Cahuilla to fill, and 60 for it to evaporate and empty again!
Sea for Yourself
To see the evidence and history of water written into our desert landscape, join the IVDM Lowlanders for their first hike of the season on Sunday October 9, 2022 to explore the wonders of Fossil Canyon. Hikers will dive headfirst into the 10 million year history of water and how it has shaped the now thriving desert environment of the Imperial Valley!
IVDM Lowlander hikes are geared toward first-time hikers and focuses on hikes based on flat and even terrain with minimal grade changes or difficult features to scale. Hikers meet at the Museum at 8:00am to caravan/carpool to the trailhead, only five-minutes from the Museum!
Looking for a hiking challenge? Join our intermediate to advanced hiking group the Jacumba Hikers this Saturday October 1, 2022 at 8:00am as they explore Corte Madera, also known as “San Diego’s Half Dome.” But be warned, this is an EXTREME hike! Hikers will meet at the Buckman Springs Rest Area off I-8 at 8:00am. Have any questions? Just call the Museum, we’ll get you where you need to go. We can’t wait to share this history with you!
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
