Fall season has opened new opportunities for the education staff and program at IVDM. Over the last month, we have engaged with 150 students from the El Centro School District’s PACE program. Students were able to participate in the Tool Making Game, create coiled clay bowls, make desert biome dioramas, and design popsicle stick haunted houses.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum’s education program is the embodiment of the museum’s mission statement and goal “to be the foremost research and educational institution devoted to preservation, interpretation, and celebration” of the deserts of Southern California. These hands-on lessons and activities reiterate the IVDM’s mission statement and goal to students across the Imperial Valley. It helps them understand how the history of the past has come to shape and grow the place they are from.
We hope to continue working with the El Centro School District as well as other local valley districts as part of The Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELOP). This program is funded through the California Department of Education (CDE). ELOP provides funding for afterschool and summer school enrichment programs for transitional kindergarten through sixth grades.
History of
Halloween
As October is nearly over, many of us are looking forward to celebrating Halloween.
What comes to mind when you think about Halloween? Pumpkins, ghosts, witches, haunted houses, costumes, and trick-or-treating may be some of the thoughts you recall.
Halloween dates all the way back to 750 B.C., when the Celtic people celebrated Samhain, an important holiday they celebrated on November 1. Samhain marked the end of the harvest season, and the beginning of the cold winter season. In Celtic knowledge and tradition, the boundary between the living and the dead becomes dim the night before the Celtic New Year, on October 31.
They believed ghosts could roam the earth, destroy property, and cause torment. The Celtic priests, also referred to as Druids, would create large bonfires to scare and keep the spirits away. People would gather dressed up in costumes made of animals and try to predict each other’s fortunes.
Once the Romans invaded the Celtic lands, they blended the old traditions with the new. As time went on, All Saints Day was created and to be celebrated on November 1. It was also referred to as, All-hallows and All-hallowmas. The traditional Celtic night of Samhain began to be called All Hallow’s Eve, and eventually as we all have come to know it, Halloween!
Historia de Día de Los Muertos
Since most of the Imperial Valley consists of border towns, let’s look at another holiday celebrated around the same time of traditional harvest days and Halloween.
The Day of the Dead, most notably known as Día de los Muertos, in Spanish, is a Mexican holiday to celebrate and remember family members and friends that are no longer with us.
Día de los Muertos is celebrated over the period of two days, November 1 and 2. It is believed that the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on October 31 for loved ones to crossover. On November 1, children are honored, remembered, and allowed to crossover, while November 2 is for adults.
While Halloween is often associated with costumes and trick-or-treating, Dia de los Muertos is meant to be a holiday of remembrance. Families often set up offerings or altars called “ofrendas,” either at home or at the cemetery where their loved ones are buried. The ofrendas includes photos of passed loved ones, their personal belongings, and favorite items of the deceased. Día de Los Muertos honors the memory of ancestors and passed loved ones by feasting in foods like pan de muertos (bread of the dead) and calaveras de azúcar (sugar skulls), as well as playing and singing songs dear to passed loved ones.
Octobercraft 2022
As October comes to an end, we invite you to join us this Saturday, October 29 for a free community event. Come back to your favorite haunt, the Imperial Valley Desert Museum for a family friendly fun filled day. Come dressed up with this year’s costume and partake of the festivities. We will have Halloween themed games, movies, activities, and indoor trick or treating. We look forward to getting spooky with you!
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
