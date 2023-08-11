The customs and beliefs of the First People of our region, the Kumeyaay, are based on a deep spiritual connection to the natural world with an emphasis on the interconnection of all living things. In Kumeyaay Cosmology, the past, present, and future are all connected. The earth encounters cycles of creation and destruction while the universe remains in a constant state of change. The Kumeyaay believed there were times during the year that were more favorable for certain activities like planting, hunting, harvesting, moving, and observing traditional ceremonies and rituals. The Kumeyaay’s semi-nomadic lifestyle provided them with a variety of food, resources, and the ability to observe traditional ceremonies and celebrations.
Observatories, Comets, & Meteors
The Kumeyaay were phenomenal stargazers, observation areas were made to watch and record astronomical events and occurrences in the night sky. The Kumeyaay created star charts to trace celestial movements, mark solstices, and equinoxes. Kumeyaay observatories are large stone circles with spokes indicating the sun’s position on the solstices and equinoxes. They are usually built at high elevations and could be used for ceremonies and navigation.
In Kumeyaay Cosmology, comets and meteors are seen as special events with spiritual and cultural meanings. The Kumeyaay observed these occurrences and developed their own unique interpretations and rituals associated with these events. Comets were a rare and unpredictable phenomenon; they were seen as bad signs and signaled the potential for great misfortune. Meteors were remnant sparks of knowledge falling to Earth from the burning of “Maayxa Awiity,” the great heavenly sky snake, they also signified new souls coming from the heavens. The Kumeyaay continue to show an appreciation and understanding of the night sky; there are several astronomical observances and objects like constellations, planets, and individual stars that hold special importance.
Free Community Event - Stargazing
Join us at Imperial Valley Desert Museum for our summer stargazing event, Perseids Meteor Shower hosted by Michael Rood on Saturday, August 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The Perseids are caused by Earth passing through debris, such as bits of ice and rock, left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle which last passed close to Earth in 1992. The Perseids peak when Earth passes through the densest and dustiest area on August 11-12! Bring your binoculars, chairs, blankets, and get cozy as we enjoy the night sky. This is a free community event open to all ages with no reservations required.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
